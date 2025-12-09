JHX 2-WEEK DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Investigating Jamies Hardie (JHX) After 34% Plunge Due to Inventory Destocking

JHX Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm Before Dec. 23rd Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman reminds investors that the deadline to move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff in the securities class action lawsuit against James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is December 23, 2025.

The lawsuit alleges that James Hardie and its executives misled investors by touting strong growth in its crucial North America Fiber Cement segment while concealing that the growth was unsustainable and fueled by undisclosed sales practices with its channel customers. The stock subsequently plummeted 34% when the truth was allegedly revealed.

"Our investigation focuses on whether James Hardie's executives made statements that were materially false by claiming customer inventory levels were 'normal' when, in reality, they were experiencing aggressive inventory destocking driven by prior sales inflation," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the litigation. "We are scrutinizing the significant inventory loading, which allegedly caused investors to purchase stock at artificially inflated prices. We urge investors in James Hardie who suffered significant losses to contact the firm now to discuss their rights."

Legal Analysis: Undisclosed Sales Practices & Inventory Risk

The complaint details the alleged gap between the Company's public assurances of sustainable demand and the undisclosed reality of inventory risk in its North American segment.

Allegation Claimed Financial & Operational Impact Key Legal Issues The Alleged Deception Allegedly falsely stated channel inventories were "normal," while purportedly knowing customers began destocking in April and early May 2025. Whether JHX misrepresented the stability of customer demand and inventory levels. The Alleged Fraud Mechanism Sales were allegedly inflated by "inventory loading" by channel partners. Whether the failure to disclose the alleged sales practices with channel customers violated federal securities laws. The Alleged Damage (Aug. 19, 2025) Stock dropped over 34% (approximately $9.79 per share) after disclosing a 12% decline in North America Fiber Cement sales. Whether investors are entitled to damages resulting from the defendants' alleged wrongful acts and omissions.

The lawsuit covers investors who purchased James Hardie securities between May 20, 2025, and August 18, 2025. Furthermore, Hagens Berman's investigation is examining the sudden CFO replacement announced on November 17, 2025, as a potential related indicator of the alleged issues.

Next Steps: Contact Partner Reed Kathrein Today

Hagens Berman has a proven track record, securing over $325 billion in settlements for investors and consumers.

Mr. Kathrein is actively advising investors who purchased JHX shares during the Class Period and suffered significant losses due to the undisclosed inventory destocking allegations.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is December 23, 2025.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding James Hardie should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

