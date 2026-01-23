NANCHANG, China, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): On January 21, the Jiangxi China-Africa Youth Entrepreneurship Alliance was officially launched at the Jiangxi Daily Press. The event was hosted by the press and organized by the Jiangxi International Communication Center.

Jiangxi China-Africa Youth Entrepreneurship Alliance Launches Speed Speed Call for proposals: China-Africa Gen-Z Youth Entrepreneurship Program

Zhang Feng, president of Jiangxi Daily Press, said the establishment of the alliance is of great significance for implementing the consensus of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, responding to the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, and boosting Jiangxi's inland open economy. He said that the press will give its full support to the development of the alliance and serve as both a witness to and a driver of China–Africa cooperation.

Representatives from supporting organizations—including Jiangxi Provincial Department of Education, the Office of Foreign Affairs of the People's Government of Jiangxi Province, the Jiangxi Branch of the Bank of China, and China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical Cooperation Co., Ltd.—shared insights from their respective fields. They voiced support for the alliance's development and outlined how initiatives in education, foreign affairs services, financial support, and business engagement can help advance its mission.

The ceremony gathered nearly 100 participants, including representatives from Jiangxi-based enterprises engaged with Africa, local universities, and youth delegates from China and African countries. The alliance also launched the Call for Proposals on the China-Africa Gen-Z Youth Entrepreneurship Program. It is open to current global university students and Generation Z applicants who hold Chinese nationality or citizenship from African countries. Cross-border, interdisciplinary teams of 3 to 5 members are encouraged. The submission deadline is March 31, 2026, at Beijing Time.

The winners will be announced at the final roadshow and awards ceremony in July 2026. Prizes include one Gold Award (RMB 20,000), two Silver Awards (RMB 10,000 each), three Bronze Awards (RMB 5,000 each), and ten Outstanding Project Awards. All award winners will receive a certificate. Outstanding organizations and mentors will also be recognized.

The proposal should focus on "China-Africa Cooperation" and "Z-Generation Innovation," and is encouraged to be developed around the following areas: digital empowerment, green economy, cultural creativity, vocational education, agricultural technology, healthcare, and sports economy. Applicants can download application forms from the official website (www.meetjiangxi.net) and submit scanned copy of the duly signed and sealed registration form along with the project proposals to [email protected] before the deadline.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2868025/Jiangxi_China_Africa_Youth_Entrepreneurship_Alliance_Launches.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2868026/Call_for_proposals_China_Africa_Gen_Z_Youth_Entrepreneurship_Program.jpg