Jiangxi promotes unique tourism resources in Europe

At the two promotion campaigns in Germany and the Czech Republic, elements of Jiangxi can be found everywhere, indulging visitors in the province's rich culture. The colors of camphor tree green, rhododendron red and blue-and-white porcelain blue impressed people from Germany and Czech. Meanwhile, porcelain music, tea performances, Jingdezhen ceramics, and Jiangxi scenery pictures have given attendants a deeper understanding of Jiangxi's tourism resources, history and culture.

At the promotion campaigns, the Jingdezhen ancient kiln porcelain band members performed with porcelain-made musical instruments. The unique oriental porcelain music attracted tourists from all over the world to stop and watch. The fusion of folk music and porcelain impressed the audience and won their applause. When the familiar melody sounded, onlookers sang together involuntarily. At that moment, culture and music went beyond national borders and let more people know Jiangxi.

Jiangxi boasts a beautiful ecological environment and many tourist attractions, including 5 world heritage sites and 10 national 5A-level scenic spots.

With unique scenery, Jiangxi awaits tourists worldwide.

Source: Jiangxi Tourism Development Commission

