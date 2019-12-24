Jiangxi Scenery Meets Mayan Civilization -- "Beautiful Jiangxi Scenery" Cultural Tourism Promotion Enters Mexico

At the conference, Ding Xinquan, deputy director-general of Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, said that Mexico has the Maya civilization, while in China, they have the Chinese civilization. Both civilizations have a long history and make tremendous contributions to the development of mankind. As both sides have a thick history and culture, there would be a broad basis for cooperation. Also, the future for cultural and tourism exchanges are limitless.

Ding said that many world-class tourist attractions spread around Poyang Lake in Jiangxi Province, such as Lushan Mountain, Jingdezhen, Wuyuan, Sanqing Mountain, Guifeng, and Longhu Mountain. These attractions, with distinctive mountains, lakes, historic villages, ceramics, and religious culture, have become a boutique traveling route labeled with Chinese characteristics for foreigners. Ding hoped that more Mexicans would tour and invest in Jiangxi province.



"According to the data of the World Tourism Organization, China is the largest supplier of tourists in the world. Mexico hopes to cooperate with Jiangxi and China in cultural exchanges and tourism," Ignacio Cabrera Fernandez, Director General de Diplomacia Turistica de la Secretaria de Relaciones Exteriores, said at the conference.

A signing ceremony for partners in the tourism industry from both countries was also held during the conference. The two sides agreed to carry out in-depth cooperation to jointly boost cultural exchanges and promote tourism routes to each other.

Image Attachments Links: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=354614

SOURCE Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism