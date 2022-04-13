Jianpu Technology Accepted as a Member of the Payment & Clearing Association of China

BEIJING, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu" or the "Company") (NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for the discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, today announced that Jianpu has officially been accepted as a member of the Payment and Clearing Association of China (the "Association" or "PCAC"). A total of 19 companies and institutions were accepted on the new member list, including emerging banks, financial institutions, fintech companies, and a National Fintech Certification centre. Jianpu is honored to have been accepted as a member of the Association, especially at a time when the Association is tightening membership management and acceptance.

Jianpu initially joined the FinTech Committee of PCAC in 2017, and was subsequently announced as a member in February 2022. Being accepted as a member reflects the recognition for the work Jianpu has done over the years by both regulators and industry participants. It also signifies the increasing attention to the roles fintech enterprises play in the digital transformation of the financial industry. Jianpu is looking forward to increasing communications with regulators, industry professionals, and peers, to exert the advantages of being a fintech company and effectively performing the duties of a member, and will facilitate the sound development of the payment and clearing service industry by leveraging its digital products and services.

Mr. David Ye, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of Jianpu commented, "Jianpu is grateful for the opportunity to complement our strengths with the traditional financial institutions within the association and create new synergies within the member network. We are fully committed to serving the financial industry, promoting global economic development, and working closely with industry participants by leveraging our technologies and innovative products. We will strive to contribute to the high-quality digitalization of the financial industry under the framework of the Payment and Clearing Association of China."

According to a survey from PCAC, 88.1% of financial institutions aim to enhance operating efficiency through their digital transformation initiatives, followed by improving risk management and increasing customer acquisition. The main complication in the digitalization process is the failure to effectively integrate system architectures. As a technology-empowered digital platform, Jianpu provides system-based total solutions to help financial service providers to build and boost digital capabilities so that they could better serve more consumers with financial needs. Jianpu has delivered various projects associated with payment and clearing.In one of its most recent projects, "Quick Payment Customer Activation", the Company offered tailored services to a leading regional bank to enhance its operating efficiency.

The Payment & Clearing Association of China is a self-regulated organization of the payment and clearing service industry in China, supervised by the People's Bank of China. Membership eligibility comprises of banks and financial institutions with an independent legal entity, payment clearing institutions approved by the People's Bank of China or relevant regulatory authorities, licensed non-banking payment institutions, and support organizations related to payment clearing business.

About Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. The company connects users with financial service providers in a convenient, efficient, and secure way. By leveraging its proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with customized search results and recommendations tailored to each user's particular financial needs and profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through integrated channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management services and solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with users, financial service providers and other parties it collaborates with; trends, competition and regulatory policies relating to the industries the Company operates in; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jianpu Technology Inc.

(IR)Oscar Chen, E-mail: [email protected]

(PR)Amanda Hu, E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86 010 6242-706

Christensen Advisory

Suri Cheng, E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86 185 0060 8364

In US:

Christensen Advisory

Linda Bergkamp, E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1 480 353 6648

SOURCE Jianpu Technology Inc.