Jianpu Technology Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu," or the "Company") (NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2019 increased by 95.1% to RMB654.9 million (US$ [1] 97.6 million) from RMB335.7 million in the same period of 2018.

(US$ 97.6 million) from in the same period of 2018. Number of loan applications submitted through the Company's platform was approximately 24.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of approximately 102% from the same period of 2018. The average fee per loan application increased to RMB17.72 (US$2.64) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB13.27 in the same period of 2018. As a result, revenues for loans in the first quarter of 2019 increased by 170% to RMB432.6 million ( US$64.5 million ) from RMB160.1 million in the same period of 2018.

in the first quarter of 2019 from in the same period of 2018. As a result, revenues for loans in the first quarter of 2019 increased by 170% to ( ) from in the same period of 2018. Credit card volume [2] , was approximately 1.6 million in the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of approximately 6.7% from the same period of 2018. The average fee per credit card increased to RMB105.92 (US$15.78) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB95.20 in the same period of 2018. As a result, revenues for credit cards [2] in the first quarter of 2019 increased by 18.3% to RMB170.0 million ( US$25.3 million ) from RMB143.7 million in the same period of 2018.

, was approximately 1.6 million in the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of approximately 6.7% from the same period of 2018. The average fee per credit card increased to in the first quarter of 2019 from in the same period of 2018. As a result, revenues for credit cards in the first quarter of 2019 increased by 18.3% to ( ) from in the same period of 2018. Gross profit increased by 109% to RMB598.9 million ( US$89.2 million ) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB286.4 million in the same period of 2018. Gross margin was 91.5% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with 85.3% in the same period of 2018 and 90.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

( ) in the first quarter of 2019 from in the same period of 2018. Gross margin was 91.5% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with 85.3% in the same period of 2018 and 90.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Sales and marketing expenses (excluding share-based compensation) as a percentage of revenues was approximately 68.1% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with approximately 77.0% for the same period of 2018 and approximately 70.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net income was RMB18.7 million ( US$2.8 million ) in the first quarter of 2019, compared with a net loss of RMB57.1 million in the same period of 2018 and a net income of RMB11.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income margin was 2.9% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with net loss margin of 17.0% in the same period of 2018 and net income margin of 1.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

( ) in the first quarter of 2019, compared with a net loss of in the same period of 2018 and a net income of in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income margin was 2.9% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with net loss margin of 17.0% in the same period of 2018 and net income margin of 1.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted net income[3] was RMB47.4 million ( US$7.1 million ) in the first quarter of 2019, compared with non-GAAP adjusted net loss of RMB19.8 million and non-GAAP adjusted net income of RMB39.0 million , respectively, in the first quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted net margin[3] was 7.2%, compared with -5.9% in the first quarter of 2018 and 5.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Selected Operational Metrics















For the three months ended March 31,



2018

2019

Change%















Credit card volume[1](in million) 1.5

1.6

6.7%

The average fee per credit card (RMB) 95.20

105.92

11.3%

Number of loan applications (in million) 12.1

24.4

102%

The average fee per loan application (RMB) 13.27

17.72

33.5%



[1] This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.7112 to US$1.00, the rate in effect as of March 29, 2019 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. [2] Credit card volume, which is the measure of the number of credit cards the company generates revenues from during the period presented, including for both recommendation services and advertising and marketing services; Revenues for credit cards represent revenues generated from both recommendation services and advertising and marketing services for credit cards during the period presented. [3] Non-GAAP adjusted net margin equals non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) / income divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) / income represents net (loss) / income before share-based compensation expenses. There is no income tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustment of share-based compensation expenses. See "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release for more details about non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) / income.

Mr. David Ye, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jianpu, commented, "We are proud of our operating and financial metrics for the first quarter of 2019, which proved our belief that profitability is the natural result of the platform model when it reaches its critical mass with efficiency."

"In the medium to long term, we're very optimistic about the huge market potential in China's retail finance industry. With our continued efforts to strengthen our operational capabilities to provide better products and services to our users and customers, we are optimistic about our growth and performance for the years to come," concluded Mr. Ye.

"We're pleased to deliver another strong quarter with revenue of approximately RMB655 million for the first quarter of 2019, representing a 95% year-over-year increase," said Oscar Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Jianpu. "In the first quarter, we regained the growth momentum in our loan recommendation business with a 170% year-over-year increase, which was a key driver for our growth in this quarter. Strategically, we continued executing our growth initiatives while optimizing our operations, which brought us another profitable quarter with net income of RMB19 million and adjusted net income of RMB47 million."

First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 95.1% to RMB654.9 million (US$97.6 million) from RMB335.7 million in the same period of 2018.

Total revenues from recommendation services increased by 101% to RMB581.9 million (US$86.7 million) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB289.3 million in the same period of 2018.

Revenues from recommendation services for loans increased by 170% to RMB432.6 million (US$64.5 million) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB160.1 million in the same period of 2018, due to the increase in both number of loan applications on the Company's platform and average fee per loan application. The number of loan applications on the Company's platform was approximately 24.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of approximately 102% from the same period of 2018. The average fee per loan application increased to RMB17.72 (US$2.64) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB13.27 in the same period of 2018.

Revenues from recommendation services for credit cards increased by 15.6% to RMB149.3 million (US$22.2 million) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB129.2 million in the same period of 2018, due to the increase in both credit card volume and average fee per credit card. Credit card volume for recommendation services[4] in the first quarter of 2019 was approximately 1.4 million, representing an increase of approximately 7.7% from the same period of 2018. The average fee per credit card for recommendation services increased to RMB106.45 (US$15.86) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB97.15 in the same period of 2018.

Revenues from advertising and marketing services and other services increased by 57.3% to RMB73.0 million (US$10.9 million) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB46.4 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to the increase in revenues of big data and risk management services including that generated by a subsidiary acquired in June 2018 and, to a lesser extent, the increase in the advertising services for credit cards.

Cost of revenues increased by 13.4% to RMB55.9 million (US$8.3 million) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB49.3 million in the same period of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in short message service fees, bandwidth and server costs, as well as payroll costs.

Gross profit increased by 109% to RMB598.9 million (US$89.2 million) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB286.4 million in the same period of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to revenue growth. Gross margin was 91.5% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with 85.3% in the same period of 2018 and 90.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 73.1% to RMB448.2 million (US$66.8 million) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB259.0 million in the same period of 2018. The increase was mainly due to growth in traffic acquisition, rewards to business partners for promotion in social network and social media platform, and payroll related costs.

Research and development expenses increased by 88.8% to RMB82.3 million (US$12.3 million) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB43.6 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to the increase in payroll costs mainly related to the hiring of new R&D staff, including that of the subsidiary acquired in June 2018 to further enhance technology capabilities in terms of big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence, as well as the increase of the amortization of the intangible assets in connection with the acquisition of a subsidiary in June 2018.

General and administrative expenses increased by 22.4% to RMB52.4 million (US$7.8 million) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB42.8 million in the same period of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a one-time consulting fee for new business initiatives as well as the increase in payroll costs, partially offset by the decrease in recognition of share-based compensation expenses.

Share-based compensation expenses recognized in cost of revenues, sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses and general and administrative expenses were RMB28.7 million (US$4.3 million) in the first quarter of 2019 and RMB37.3 million in the same period of 2018 in total. The decrease was due to graded vesting method used and less share-based awards granted in this quarter.

Net income was RMB18.7 million (US$2.8 million) in the first quarter of 2019, compared with a net loss of RMB57.1 million in the same period of 2018. Net income margin was 2.9% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with a net loss margin of 17.0% in the same period of 2018. Besides the impact of the decrease in the share-based compensation, the improvement in operating efficiencies, particularly on the front of traffic acquisition and matching capabilities, as well as the benefit from economies of scale, contributed to the net income in this quarter.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses from net income, was RMB47.4 million (US$7.1 million) in the first quarter of 2019, compared with adjusted net loss of RMB19.8 million in the same period of 2018.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA[5], which excluded share-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest income and expenses, and income tax benefits from net (loss)/income, for the first quarter of 2019 was an income of RMB56.4 million (US$8.4 million), compared with a loss of RMB18.6 million in the same period of 2018.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted time deposits and short-term investment of RMB1,350.4 million (US$201.2 million), and working capital of approximately RMB1,285.0 million (US$191.5 million). Compared to as of December 31, 2018, cash and cash equivalents, restricted time deposits and short-term investment decreased by RMB140.5 million (US$20.9 million), which was mainly attributable to net cash used in the Company's share repurchase program and purchase of long term assets.

[4] Credit card volume for recommendation services is the credit card volume as referred to in the preceding note 2 minus the credit card volume for advertising and marketing services; Revenues from recommendation services for credit cards is revenues from credit cards as referred to in the preceding note 2 minus revenues from advertising and marketing services for credit cards. [5] Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses. EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. See "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for more details.

Share Repurchase Program

On August 24, 2018, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share repurchase program to repurchase its own Class A ordinary share in the form of American depositary shares ("ADSs") with an aggregate value of up to US$20 million during the next twelve-month period.

On February 22, 2019, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has approved a new share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$10 million of ADSs during the next twelve-month period.

As of May 27, 2019, the Company had repurchased approximately US$26.8 million of ADSs under these programs.

Outlook

In addition to the estimates on the business operation, certain recent events may also have short-term impacts on the Company's outlook for the second quarter. For instance, the Company voluntarily suspended downloads of its mobile apps from March 15, 2019 as a result of being reported in the most recent CCTV "315 Night", a show concerning consumer rights protection which airs annually on March 15. Based on the Company's current estimates, the Company expects total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 to be approximately RMB 360-380 million. The Company is in the process of re-launching its mobile apps on mobile app stores towards next month.

About Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. By leveraging its deep data insights and proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user's particular financial needs and credit profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management and end-to-end solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company include in (loss)/income from operations and net (loss)/income. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternatives to net (loss)/income or any other measure of performance or as indicators of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses. EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted net (loss)/income represents net (loss)/income before share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with users, financial service providers and other parties it collaborate with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Jianpu Technology Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











As of December 31,

As of March 31,

(In thousands except for number of shares and per share data) 2018

2019

2019



RMB

RMB

US$



ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents 1,270,001

1,103,426

164,416

Restricted time deposits 142,411

161,904

24,124

Short-term investment 78,462

85,050

12,673

Accounts receivable, net (including amounts billed through

RONG360 of RMB134,966 and RMB96,244 as of December

31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively) 444,199

433,645

64,616

Amount due from related party -

13,134

1,957

Prepayments and other current assets 160,131

215,446

32,102

Total current assets 2,095,204

2,012,605

299,888

Non-current assets:











Property and equipment, net 52,322

50,791

7,568

Intangible assets, net 115,037

110,874

16,521

Goodwill 147,296

147,296

21,948

Other non-current assets* 35,276

120,969

18,025

Total non-current assets 349,931

429,930

64,062

Total assets 2,445,135

2,442,535

363,950















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term borrowings 130,000

148,500

22,127

Accounts payable 201,543

214,159

31,911

Advances from customers 115,597

144,137

21,477

Tax payable 39,446

34,760

5,179

Amount due to related party 72,750

9,225

1,375

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities* 144,478

176,776

26,340

Total current liabilities 703,814

727,557

108,409

















Jianpu Technology Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









As of December 31,

As of March 31, (In thousands except for number of shares and per share data) 2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

US$











Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 16,865

16,199

2,414 Other non-current liabilities* 20,538

30,446

4,537 Total non-current liabilities 37,403

46,645

6,951 Total liabilities 741,217

774,202

115,360











Shareholders' equity:





















Ordinary shares: US$0.0001 par value, 1,500,000,000 shares

authorized,428,063,797 shares (including 325,592,002

Class A ordinary shares, and 102,471,795 Class B ordinary

shares) issued and 420,747,609 shares (including

318,275,814 Class A ordinary shares, and 102,471,795

Class B ordinary shares) outstanding as of March 31, 2019,

and 428,063,797 shares (including 325,592,002 Class A

ordinary shares, and 102,471,795 Class B ordinary shares)

issued and 415,246,557 shares (including 312,774,762 Class

A ordinary shares and 102,471,795 Class B ordinary shares)

outstanding as of December 31, 2018, respectively 284

284

42 Treasury stock, at cost (12,817,240 and 7,316,188 shares held

as of December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019,

respectively) (70,113)

(93,937)

(13,997) Additional paid-in capital 1,959,655

1,949,888

290,542 Accumulated losses (339,325)

(325,124)

(48,444) Statutory reserves -

1,900

283 Accumulated other comprehensive income 37,750

17,254

2,571 Total Jianpu's shareholders' equity 1,588,251

1,550,265

230,997 Noncontrolling interest 115,667

118,068

17,593 Total shareholders' equity 1,703,918

1,668,333

248,590 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,445,135

2,442,535

363,950











* The Company has adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-02, Leases, beginning January 1, 2019 on a modified retrospective basis. As a result, the Company recognized approximately RMB33.7 million of right-of-use assets recorded in other non-current assets, and corresponding short-term leasing liabilities recorded in accrued expenses and other current liabilities and long-term leasing liabilities recorded in other non-current liabilities respectively on the consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2019. The Company elected not to recognize lease assets and liabilities for leases with a term of 12 months or less. The adoption had no impact on the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 or the opening balances of accumulated losses as of January 1, 2019.

Jianpu Technology Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss









For the three months ended March 31, (In thousands except for number of shares and per share data) 2018

2019

2019



RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues:









Recommendation services:







Loans[a]

160,136

432,550

64,452 Credit cards 129,174

149,305

22,247 Total recommendation services 289,310

581,855

86,699 Advertising, marketing and other services[b] 46,364

73,004

10,878 Total revenues

335,674

654,859

97,577 Cost of revenues (49,295)

(55,938)

(8,335) Gross profit 286,379

598,921

89,242 Operating expenses:









Sales and marketing[c] (258,987)

(448,232)

(66,789) Research and development (43,573)

(82,319)

(12,266) General and administrative (42,822)

(52,374)

(7,804) (Loss) / Income from operations (59,003)

15,996

2,383 Net interest income 1,398

730

109 Others, net 541

1,592

237 (Loss) / Income before income tax (57,064)

18,318

2,729 Income tax benefits -

392

58 Net (loss) / income (57,064)

18,710

2,787 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests -

2,609

389 Net (loss) / income attributable to Jianpu's shareholders

(57,064)

16,101

2,398 Other comprehensive loss, net







Foreign currency translation adjustments (55,826)

(20,704)

(3,084) Total other comprehensive loss (55,826)

(20,704)

(3,084) Total comprehensive loss (112,890)

(1,994)

(297) Less: total comprehensive income attributable to

noncontrolling interests -

2,401

358 Total comprehensive loss attributable to Jianpu's

shareholders (112,890)

(4,395)

(655)













Net (loss) / income per share attributable to Jianpu's shareholders

Basic

(0.14)

0.04

0.01 Diluted

(0.14)

0.04

0.01 Net (loss) / income per ADS attributable to Jianpu's shareholders

Basic

(0.34)

0.10

0.01 Diluted

(0.34)

0.09

0.01 Weighted average number of shares





Basic

414,291,350

419,188,261

419,188,261 Diluted

414,291,350

441,141,116

441,141,116













[a] Including revenues from related party of RMB30,973 and RMB14,332 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2019,

respectively. [b] Including revenues from related party of nil and RMB1,148 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively. [c] Including expenses from related party of nil and RMB9,560 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Jianpu Technology Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results









For the three months ended March 31, (In thousands except for number of shares

2018

2019

2019 and per share data)

RMB

RMB US$













Net (loss) / income

(57,064)

18,710

2,787 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 37,281

28,684

4,274 Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss)/income

(19,783)

47,394

7,061 Add: Depreciation and amortization

2,623

10,153

1,513 Net interest income

(1,398)

(730)

(109) Income tax benefits

-

(392)

(58) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

(18,558)

56,425

8,407

SOURCE Jianpu Technology Inc.

