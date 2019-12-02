Jianpu Technology Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Monday, December 9, 2019
-Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on December 9, 2019-
Dec 02, 2019, 08:30 ET
BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu," or the "Company") (NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2019 unaudited financial results, on Monday, December 9, 2019, before the open of U.S. markets.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on December 9, 2019 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on December 9, 2019).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
United States (toll free):
|
1-888-346-8982
|
International:
|
1-412-902-4272
|
Hong Kong, China (toll free):
|
800-905-945
|
Hong Kong, China:
|
852-3018-4992
|
Mainland China (toll free):
|
400-120-1203
Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Jianpu Technology".
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.jianpu.ai.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until December 16, 2019, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|
United States (toll free):
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Access Code:
|
10137276
About Jianpu Technology Inc.
Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. By leveraging its deep data insights and proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user's particular financial needs and credit profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management and end-to-end solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Jianpu Technology Inc.
Oscar Chen
Tel: +86 (10) 6242-7068
E-mail: IR@rong360.com
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: jianpu@tpg-ir.com
In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: jianpu@tpg-ir.com
SOURCE Jianpu Technology Inc.
