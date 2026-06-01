Jianzhi Education Technology Announces Agreement with SeaArt AI, One of the World's Top 20 Generative AI Platforms

BEIJING, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (the "Company" or "Jianzhi") (NASDAQ: JZ), a leading EdTech company in China, today announced that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with SeaArt AI, one of the leading generative artificial intelligence platforms in the world. Sea Art Ai has been ranked as one of the world's top 20 generative AI companies, based on unique monthly visits.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Jianzhi and SeaArt AI will explore possible collaborations across several areas, including the development of AI-driven visual and multimedia educational content, integration of SeaArt AI's state-of-the-art generative AI image and video creation capabilities into Jianzhi's online learning platforms, and exploration of innovative applications of large-scale AI models in professional development training.

SeaArt AI is a rapidly growing generative AI creativity platform that enables users to produce high-quality images, videos, and multimedia content through advanced AI models. SeaArt AI's platform supports a wide range of creative use cases, from text-to-image generation and video creation to AI-powered character development and custom model training, making it one of the most valuable AI platforms available to users in China and the world.

Mr. Yong Hu, CEO of Jianzhi, commented: "We are excited to partner with SeaArt AI, a pioneer in generative AI technology. By integrating SeaArt AI's powerful generative AI tools into our platforms, we aim to create more immersive, personalized, and effective learning experiences that will benefit students and institutions alike."

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About Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

Headquartered in Beijing and established in 2011, Jianzhi is a leading provider of digital educational content in China and has been committed to developing educational content to fulfill the massive demand for high-quality, professional development training resources in China. Jianzhi started operations by providing educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions. Jianzhi also provides products to individual customers. Leveraging its strong capabilities in developing proprietary professional development training content and success in consolidating educational content resources within the industry, Jianzhi has successfully built up a comprehensive, multi-dimensional digital educational content database, which offers a wide range of professional development products. Jianzhi embeds proprietary digital education content into the self-developed online learning platforms, which are provided to a wide range of customers through its omni-channel sales system. Jianzhi is also fully committed to the digitalization and informatization of the education sector in China. For more information, please visit: www.jianzhi-jiaoyu.com.

About SeaArt AI

SeaArt AI is an all-in-one generative AI creativity platform that enables users to produce high-quality images, videos, audio, and multimedia content through advanced AI models and intuitive creative workflows. Founded in 2023, SeaArt AI has grown rapidly to serve a global user base with access to an extensive library of AI models and creative tools, including text-to-image generation, video creation, AI character development, custom model training, and community collaboration features. SeaArt AI is dedicated to making generative AI accessible to all creators and businesses. For more information, please visit: www.seaart.ai

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