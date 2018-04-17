Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing Impressive Results in Google Cloud's Job Discovery Beta Program

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jibe, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition software, announced it has fully migrated all of its customers to Google Cloud Job Discovery after successful beta program results. In part due to the strength and longevity of the relationship with Google Cloud, starting as one of the first Alpha customers for Cloud Job Discovery, together Jibe has been able to drive major results for global companies like Johnson & Johnson and Marriott. Johnson & Johnson was able to find better job discovery for business critical roles that led to a 41% increase in high-quality job applicants per search.