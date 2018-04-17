Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing Impressive Results in Google Cloud's Job Discovery Beta Program

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jibe, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition software, announced it has fully migrated all of its customers to Google Cloud Job Discovery after successful beta program results. In part due to the strength and longevity of the relationship with Google Cloud, starting as one of the first Alpha customers for Cloud Job Discovery, together Jibe has been able to drive major results for global companies like Johnson & Johnson and Marriott. Johnson & Johnson was able to find better job discovery for business critical roles that led to a 41% increase in high-quality job applicants per search.
About Jibe, Inc.
Jibe's core technology is the Jibe Recruiting Cloud, a SaaS-based platform that enables leading companies to hire the best talent, regardless of their existing systems. Through this platform, Jibe provides a suite of products including personalized career sites and recruiting tools for sourcing, nurturing and marketing to candidates. Clients like Johnson & Johnson, FedEx and American Express take advantage of the partnerships Jibe has with Google and LinkedIn to elevate their end to end recruiting experience with enterprise applications which seamlessly integrates candidate application information directly into the enterprise's applicant tracking system. Jibe's proprietary back-end system is powered by their robust, real-time reporting and analytics dashboard, enabling enterprises full insight into the candidate journey.
