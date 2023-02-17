Jicama market to grow at a CAGR of 8.05% by 2027; Health benefits of jicama will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jicama market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Jicama Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Asia Seeds, Asian Veggies Inc., Eurofrutta Ltd., Fine Food Specialist Ltd., Friedas Inc., GOODBYNATURE Pvt. Ltd., Green Harvest Organic Gardening Supplies, John Vena Inc., Kitazawa Seed Co., Koerner Agro Export Center Co. Ltd., La Huerta Imports, Local Seeds, Specialty Produce, Succeed Heirlooms, The Seed Collection Pty Ltd., Valli Produce Inc., Vega produce LLC, VOLCANO KIMCHI, Whitwam Organics LLC, Wiffens, Zenxin Agri Organic Food Pte Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including Asia Seeds, Asian Veggies Inc., Eurofrutta Ltd., Fine Food Specialist Ltd., Friedas Inc., GOODBYNATURE Pvt. Ltd., Green Harvest Organic Gardening Supplies, John Vena Inc., Kitazawa Seed Co., Koerner Agro Export Center Co. Ltd., La Huerta Imports, Local Seeds, Specialty Produce, Succeed Heirlooms, The Seed Collection Pty Ltd., Valli Produce Inc., produce LLC, VOLCANO KIMCHI, Whitwam Organics LLC, Wiffens, Zenxin Agri Organic Food Pte Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Conventional and Organic), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the jicama market, request a sample report

The jicama market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the jicama market was valued at USD 4,984 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,782.28 million. The jicama market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,067.18 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.05% according to Technavio.

Jicama market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Jicama market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Fine Food Specialist Ltd. - The company's key offerings include Jicama roots under its unified segment. This segment also focuses on offering wagyu beef, caviar, specialist seafood, artisan cheese, truffles, edible flowers, micro-herbs, exotic fruits, and vegetables.

The company's key offerings include Jicama roots under its unified segment. This segment also focuses on offering wagyu beef, caviar, specialist seafood, artisan cheese, truffles, edible flowers, micro-herbs, exotic fruits, and vegetables. Friedas Inc. - The company offers jicama under its brand Friedas. It also focuses on providing fruits and vegetables such as pears, mushrooms, ginger root, cabbage, coconut, lychees, lemongrass, pepper and potatoes.

The company offers jicama under its brand Friedas. It also focuses on providing fruits and vegetables such as pears, mushrooms, ginger root, cabbage, coconut, lychees, lemongrass, pepper and potatoes. John Vena Inc. - The company's key offerings include jicama namely Mexican potato. Under its unified segment, the company also focuses on producing and distributing fruits, vegetables, herbs.

The company's key offerings include jicama namely Mexican potato. Under its unified segment, the company also focuses on producing and distributing fruits, vegetables, herbs. Kitazawa Seed Co. - The company offers jicama such as Thai jicama seeds. The company also provides more than 500 varieties of Asian seeds to its diverse range of customers.

Jicama market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Health benefits of jicama

Increasing production of jicama

Increasing global vegan population

Key challenges –

Fluctuating price of jicama

Effect of natural calamities

Distribution challenges

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this jicama market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the jicama market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the jicama market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the jicama industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of jicama market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The durian fruit market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,891.81 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (frozen pulp and paste and whole fruit), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The organic fresh food market share is expected to increase to USD 88.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.29%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers organic fresh food market segmentation by product (fruits and vegetables and meat) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Jicama Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 149 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3067.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.94 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Asia Seeds, Asian Veggies Inc., Eurofrutta Ltd., Fine Food Specialist Ltd., Friedas Inc., GOODBYNATURE Pvt. Ltd., Green Harvest Organic Gardening Supplies, John Vena Inc., Kitazawa Seed Co., Koerner Agro Export Center Co. Ltd., La Huerta Imports, Local Seeds, Specialty Produce, Succeed Heirlooms, The Seed Collection Pty Ltd., Valli Produce Inc., Vega produce LLC, VOLCANO KIMCHI, Whitwam Organics LLC, Wiffens, and Zenxin Agri Organic Food Pte Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global jicama market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global jicama market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Asia Seeds

Exhibit 108: Asia Seeds - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 109: Asia Seeds - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 110: Asia Seeds - Key offerings

12.4 Eurofrutta Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Eurofrutta Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Eurofrutta Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Eurofrutta Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Fine Food Specialist Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Fine Food Specialist Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Fine Food Specialist Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Fine Food Specialist Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Friedas Inc.

Exhibit 117: Friedas Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Friedas Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Friedas Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 John Vena Inc.

Exhibit 120: John Vena Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: John Vena Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: John Vena Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Kitazawa Seed Co.

Exhibit 123: Kitazawa Seed Co. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Kitazawa Seed Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Kitazawa Seed Co. - Key offerings

12.9 Koerner Agro Export Center Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Koerner Agro Export Center Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Koerner Agro Export Center Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Koerner Agro Export Center Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 La Huerta Imports

Exhibit 129: La Huerta Imports - Overview



Exhibit 130: La Huerta Imports - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: La Huerta Imports - Key offerings

12.11 Local Seeds

Exhibit 132: Local Seeds - Overview



Exhibit 133: Local Seeds - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Local Seeds - Key offerings

12.12 Specialty Produce

Exhibit 135: Specialty Produce - Overview



Exhibit 136: Specialty Produce - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Specialty Produce - Key offerings

12.13 Succeed Heirlooms

Exhibit 138: Succeed Heirlooms - Overview



Exhibit 139: Succeed Heirlooms - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Succeed Heirlooms - Key offerings

12.14 Vega produce LLC

produce LLC Exhibit 141: Vega produce LLC - Overview

produce LLC - Overview

Exhibit 142: Vega produce LLC - Product / Service

produce LLC - Product / Service

Exhibit 143: Vega produce LLC - Key offerings

12.15 VOLCANO KIMCHI

Exhibit 144: VOLCANO KIMCHI - Overview



Exhibit 145: VOLCANO KIMCHI - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: VOLCANO KIMCHI - Key offerings

12.16 Whitwam Organics LLC

Exhibit 147: Whitwam Organics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 148: Whitwam Organics LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Whitwam Organics LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Zenxin Agri Organic Food Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Zenxin Agri Organic Food Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Zenxin Agri Organic Food Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Zenxin Agri Organic Food Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 156: Research methodology



Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 158: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio