Jicama Market to Grow by USD 3.3 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Health Benefits and AI's Impact on Market Trends - Technavio Report

The global jicama market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.29 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.09% during the forecast period. Health benefits of jicama is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand from organic jicama. However, fluctuating price of jicama poses a challenge. Key market players include Asia Seeds, Asian Veggies Inc., Eurofrutta Ltd., Fine Food Specialist Ltd., Friedas Inc., GOODBYNATURE Pvt. Ltd., Green Harvest Organic Gardening Supplies, John Vena Inc., Kitazawa Seed Co., Koerner Agro Export Center Co. Ltd., La Huerta Imports, Local Seeds, Specialty Produce, Succeed Heirlooms, The Seed Collection Pty Ltd., Valli Produce Inc., Vega produce LLC, VOLCANO KIMCHI, Whitwam Organics LLC, Wiffens, and Zenxin Agri Organic Food Pte Ltd..

Jicama Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3299.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.32 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Key companies profiled Asia Seeds, Asian Veggies Inc., Eurofrutta Ltd., Fine Food Specialist Ltd., Friedas Inc., GOODBYNATURE Pvt. Ltd., Green Harvest Organic Gardening Supplies, John Vena Inc., Kitazawa Seed Co., Koerner Agro Export Center Co. Ltd., La Huerta Imports, Local Seeds, Specialty Produce, Succeed Heirlooms, The Seed Collection Pty Ltd., Valli Produce Inc., Vega produce LLC, VOLCANO KIMCHI, Whitwam Organics LLC, Wiffens, and Zenxin Agri Organic Food Pte Ltd.

Market Driver

The organic jicama market is experiencing growth due to rising consumer preference for healthier food options. Consumers believe organic jicama is safer and free from harmful chemicals as it is cultivated without the use of pesticides and insecticides. This perception is driving demand for organic jicama, with vendors like Volcano Kimchi introducing organic jicama kimchi. The absence of chemicals in organic jicama makes it an attractive choice for health-conscious consumers. Government promotion of organic food and increasing awareness about health benefits further boost demand. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global organic jicama market during the forecast period.

Jicama, a root vegetable from the legume family, is gaining popularity as a trendy crunchy snack in the street food scene. Its elongated shape and turnip-like appearance resembles a large radish with a light brown, papery outer skin and white, crispy flesh. Traditionally consumed in Mexico, jicama is used in various dishes like tacos, salads, and spring rolls. Seasoned with lime juice, chili powder, and fresh herbs, jicama adds a neutral flavor that complements spices and other seasonings. Try it sliced in tangy dressing with green mangoes, tomatoes, onions, and shrimp or rice noodles for a unique twist on Mexican cuisine. Enjoy its juicy texture and crunch, making it a delicious and refreshing alternative to common snacks. Limited awareness and availability make jicama a must-try for food enthusiasts seeking new culinary experiences.

Market Challenges

The global jicama market faces a significant challenge due to the unpredictable pricing of jicama. Factors such as natural disasters, hoarding by market players, and surplus production can lead to price fluctuations. These price changes can negatively impact the production costs of jicama-based products, potentially hindering market expansion in countries like the US, Canada , Nigeria , India , and others during the forecast period.

, , , and others during the forecast period. Jicama, a nutritious vegetable, offers various culinary applications in the food industry. Its crunchy texture makes it an excellent apple alternative in salads and salsas. Water chestnuts are sometimes mistakenly identified as jicama, but they have a watery texture and different culinary uses. The flavor profile of jicama is mild and neutral, making it a versatile ingredient for both raw and cooked preparations. Jicama's dietary fiber, Vitamin C, and minerals contribute to immune-boosting properties, making it an essential vitamin C-rich food. Consumption of jicama in a healthy diet supports strong immune systems and a balanced diet. Jicama's culinary landscape extends to plant-based dishes, acting as a meat substitute in vegan and vegetarian recipes. In Mexican and Latin American cuisines, jicama adds bold and vibrant flavors to ceviche, stir fries, soups, and salads. Its high potassium, magnesium, and fiber content promotes healthy digestion and a feeling of fullness, aiding in weight management and a healthy digestive system. Jicama's essential vitamins and minerals make it a must-have ingredient for those following a plant-based eating lifestyle.

Segment Overview

This jicama market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Conventional

1.2 Organic Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Conventional- The jicama market is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for this root vegetable, driven by its health benefits. This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. New jicama-based products will also contribute to market expansion. However, the presence of pesticide and insecticide residues in conventionally grown jicama may negatively impact consumer trust and decrease demand. Conversely, the increasing preference for organic jicama may pose a challenge to the market's growth. Production, export, and import volumes are expected to increase, supporting the market's growth trajectory.

Research Analysis

Jicama, also known as the Mexican yam bean or Mexican turnip, is a delicious root vegetable belonging to the legume family. With an elongated shape, it resembles a large turnip or a cross between an apple and a water chestnut. The outer skin is light brown and papery, while the flesh is white, crispy, and juicy with a subtle sweet and nutty flavor. Jicama offers a crunchy texture when eaten raw and a watery texture when cooked. Its versatility shines through in various culinary applications, including salads, salsas, stir fries, and cooked preparations like soups. Personal preference dictates whether you enjoy jicama raw for its crisp texture or cooked for its softer, more watery texture. Regardless of how it's prepared, jicama adds unique flavors and textures to any dish.

Market Research Overview

Jicama, also known as the Mexican yam bean or Mexican turnip, is a delicious root vegetable belonging to the legume family. With an elongated shape, it resembles a large radish but boasts a turnip-like texture. The outer skin is light brown and papery, while the flesh is white, crispy, and juicy. Jicama offers a crunchy texture and a neutral flavor, making it an excellent addition to salads, salsas, stir fries, and various cooked preparations. This nutritious vegetable is rich in dietary fiber, Vitamin C, and essential minerals, making it an immune-boosting food. Jicama is often consumed raw for its refreshing crunch and watery texture, but it can also be cooked for soups and other dishes. Its versatility and health benefits make it a popular ingredient in Mexican and Latin American cuisines, where bold and vibrant flavors reign. Despite its numerous culinary applications, jicama's consumption remains limited due to its availability and limited awareness. It can be enjoyed in various dishes, from ceviche and street food to tacos, spring rolls, and vegan or vegetarian recipes. Jicama is an excellent meat substitute for those following a plant-based diet, contributing to a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. Jicama's versatility extends beyond its culinary landscape. Its mild flavor allows it to be paired with a variety of ingredients, from lime juice and chili powder to fresh herbs and spices. Whether you prefer raw or cooked jicama, this crunchy and nutritious vegetable is sure to add excitement to your culinary experiences.

