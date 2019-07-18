Jidoka Recognized as a Global 'Major Contender' in Everest Group's RPA PEAK Matrix™ 2019

SEVILLA, Spain, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jidoka, the enterprise-grade RPA solution that integrates Business and Technology visions in a collaborative way, has been named by Everest Group as a Major Contender in its report 'Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Products PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019'.

For the second year in the row, Jidoka received acknowledgement for its vision & product capability as well as its market impact. Jidoka provides a complete platform for developing, implementing, and orchestrating RPA robots that facilitate the collaboration between those responsible for automated processes (Business) and the IT department (Technology).

"We are proud to have confirmed our position as a Major Contender in Everest Group's RPA PEAK Matrix™", said Victor Ayllón, CEO and Co-Founder of Jidoka. "As the RPA market is rapidly evolving to a more mature and increasingly competitive scenario, it is an important recognition for us, and for our clients and partners, to reinforce our capabilities as one of the notable solutions in the RPA vendors landscape."

Everest Group is a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business process, and engineering services. Its PEAK Matrix™ assessments provide analyses of suppliers, locations, products, and solutions within various market segments. Leading organizations around the world rely on Everest Group's unbiased assessment of factors including vision, capabilities/functionality, talent availability, market success/impact, and costs.

Everest Group's report analyzed RPA products from 22 leading technology vendors across the globe through an objective, data-driven, and comparative assessment based on their market impact and delivery capability. The full report is available on the Everest Group website.

About Jidoka®

Jidoka (http://www.jidoka.io) is the most widely deployed Java-based Robotic Process Automation integrating Business and IT visions in a collaborative way. Large companies from key economic sectors (banking, insurance, energy, IT, BPO, among others) utilize Jidoka software robots to automate their front and back office processes, freeing people from "robotic" work so they can engage in higher value-added activities.

