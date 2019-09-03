Jidoka Recognized for its Security with ISO 27001 Certification

SEVILLA, Spain, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The certification proves that the company's Information Security Management System (ISMS) fulfills a strict set of requirements in order to protect information's security in the design, development, support, and maintenance of the Jidoka platform, as well as in the integral life cycle associated with it and the sale of licenses.

Obtaining this certification is part of the set of initiatives that the company has launched to meet the highest standards in the RPA (Robotic Process Automation) industry. The Jidoka platform already has multiple security features, including:

Encrypted communications between all platform components

Advanced modules for the management of roles, permissions and authorizations

Protected access by dual-factor authentication and LDAP

Deployment and execution of robots under strict security protocols

Credentials warehouse

For Juan Manuel Reina, CTO and co-founder of Novayre, "Jidoka is designed to meet the automation needs of complex, large-scale business processes where security is a basic requirement. Our commitment with internationally recognized information protection standards is an important guarantee for all our customers and partners."

The scope of ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standards is the establishment, implementation, maintenance, and continuous improvement of the information system in context of the organization. The certification recognizes that Novayre has the necessary mechanisms to detect problems that could affect the information, continuously assess the risks and define the necessary actions and controls for their mitigation or elimination, thus limiting any possible damage to the organization, as well to its products and services.

