Jif Announces New No Added Sugar Creamy Peanut Butter Spread

Jif No Added Sugar Creamy Peanut Butter Spread is perfect for making sandwiches to fuel a fun summer day, for smoothies, for baking warm and gooey cookies with the family and even for taking smooth and creamy bites directly out of the jar, with no stirring required.

The new product comes in either a 15.5oz jar (pack of 1, 3 or 12) or a 33.5oz jar (pack of 1 or 8) and retails at the below pricing:

Jif No Added Sugar Creamy Peanut Butter 15.5oz $3.19

Jif No Added Sugar Creamy Peanut Butter 33.5oz $5.99

**Not a low calorie food. 200 calories, 17g fat, 3.5g saturated fat, and 2g total sugars per serving.

About The J. M. Smucker Company

Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

