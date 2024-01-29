Jif® is on a Mission to Save Millions of Neglected Celery Stalks.

News provided by

The J.M. Smucker Company

29 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Jif Partners with Gopuff to #SaveTheCelery with Free Peanut Butter for the Big Game 

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, America eats over 1 billion wings during the Big Game, according to the National Chicken Council. Unfortunately, this leaves millions of celery stalks heartlessly neglected, thrown away, and left to languish. Because while the celery is served as a side out of tradition, a 2020 survey from the same National Chicken Council shows that only 14% of people prefer it. That's why, this February, Jif is on a mission to Save the Celery – reminding peanut butter lovers, football fans, and those who go wild for wings that they can change the fate of celery by eating it with irresistible Jif Peanut Butter. In other words, they can make a snack to make a difference.

Continue Reading
Every year, America eats over 1 billion wings during the Big Game, according to the National Chicken Council. Unfortunately, this leaves millions of celery stalks heartlessly neglected, thrown away, and left to languish. Jif is on a mission to Save the Celery – reminding peanut butter lovers, football fans, and those who go wild for wings that they can change the fate of celery by eating it with irresistible Jif Peanut Butter. In other words, they can make a snack to make a difference.
Every year, America eats over 1 billion wings during the Big Game, according to the National Chicken Council. Unfortunately, this leaves millions of celery stalks heartlessly neglected, thrown away, and left to languish. Jif is on a mission to Save the Celery – reminding peanut butter lovers, football fans, and those who go wild for wings that they can change the fate of celery by eating it with irresistible Jif Peanut Butter. In other words, they can make a snack to make a difference.

"Every host of a Big Game party knows the sad fate that awaits their celery," said Christine Hoffman, Senior Director of Integrated Consumer Experience at The J.M. Smucker Co. "But the simple addition of Jif Peanut Butter transforms celery from castaway to an irresistibly crunchy snack." 

To solve this age-old problem Jif has partnered with Instant Commerce leader Gopuff; to build a standalone microsite that makes it easy for customers to #SaveTheCelery this year. Customers can visit www.savethecelery.com on Sunday February 11, to get a free jar of Jif* for delivered by Gopuff in minutes, saving the celery one stalk at a time – all without missing a moment of action (while supplies last).

Now through February 11, customers can also explore the Gopuff app or visit www.savethecelery.com to stock up Jif ahead of the big game. By visiting the website, consumers can learn more about the harsh reality facing celery and do their part to be the hero that this helpless vegetable desperately deserves. For those going out to watch the game, consumers can visit a variety of on-premise locations in New York City, which will be serving Jif-To-Go® with wing orders, all night long.

To bring more awareness to celery neglect, Jif has partnered with Hot Ones to create a special episode with Spice Adams, called "Truth or Dab: Rapid Fire," where Spice Adams will see if he can handle the heat of the last dab and answer every question? Or will he have to Save the Celery by pleading the Jif? Jif invites fans to join the mission and share how you #SaveTheCelery with @Jifbrand on Instagram or @Jif on TikTok.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.
At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse portfolio of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, consumer foods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com. 

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'® which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

*Available wherever Gopuff delivers, while supplies last. Subject to availability. Fees may apply. Offer valid on 2/11/24 at 4:30 PM ET.

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Company

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.