Jif® is on a Mission to Save Millions of Neglected Celery Stalks.

Jif Partners with Gopuff to #SaveTheCelery with Free Peanut Butter for the Big Game

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, America eats over 1 billion wings during the Big Game, according to the National Chicken Council. Unfortunately, this leaves millions of celery stalks heartlessly neglected, thrown away, and left to languish. Because while the celery is served as a side out of tradition, a 2020 survey from the same National Chicken Council shows that only 14% of people prefer it. That's why, this February, Jif is on a mission to Save the Celery – reminding peanut butter lovers, football fans, and those who go wild for wings that they can change the fate of celery by eating it with irresistible Jif Peanut Butter. In other words, they can make a snack to make a difference.

Every year, America eats over 1 billion wings during the Big Game, according to the National Chicken Council. Unfortunately, this leaves millions of celery stalks heartlessly neglected, thrown away, and left to languish. Jif is on a mission to Save the Celery – reminding peanut butter lovers, football fans, and those who go wild for wings that they can change the fate of celery by eating it with irresistible Jif Peanut Butter. In other words, they can make a snack to make a difference.

"Every host of a Big Game party knows the sad fate that awaits their celery," said Christine Hoffman, Senior Director of Integrated Consumer Experience at The J.M. Smucker Co. "But the simple addition of Jif Peanut Butter transforms celery from castaway to an irresistibly crunchy snack."

To solve this age-old problem Jif has partnered with Instant Commerce leader Gopuff; to build a standalone microsite that makes it easy for customers to #SaveTheCelery this year. Customers can visit www.savethecelery.com on Sunday February 11, to get a free jar of Jif* for delivered by Gopuff in minutes, saving the celery one stalk at a time – all without missing a moment of action (while supplies last).

Now through February 11, customers can also explore the Gopuff app or visit www.savethecelery.com to stock up Jif ahead of the big game. By visiting the website, consumers can learn more about the harsh reality facing celery and do their part to be the hero that this helpless vegetable desperately deserves. For those going out to watch the game, consumers can visit a variety of on-premise locations in New York City, which will be serving Jif-To-Go® with wing orders, all night long.

To bring more awareness to celery neglect, Jif has partnered with Hot Ones to create a special episode with Spice Adams, called "Truth or Dab: Rapid Fire," where Spice Adams will see if he can handle the heat of the last dab and answer every question? Or will he have to Save the Celery by pleading the Jif? Jif invites fans to join the mission and share how you #SaveTheCelery with @Jifbrand on Instagram or @Jif on TikTok.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse portfolio of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, consumer foods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'® which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

*Available wherever Gopuff delivers, while supplies last. Subject to availability. Fees may apply. Offer valid on 2/11/24 at 4:30 PM ET.

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Company