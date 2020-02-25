"Jif" or "GIF?" Jif® and GIPHY Say There's Only One Jif - and It's Peanut Butter

To prove how Jif and GIF differ, Jif has created a limited run of specially labeled jars – yes, they say "Gif" right on the front – now available on Amazon at just under $10 while they last. With a tongue-in-cheek label, these collectibles can help Jif fans spread the news (get it?) that Jif – with a "soft G" – should be all about the peanut butter.

"We're teaming up with GIPHY to put a lid on this decade-long debate and prove there is only one Jif… it's creamy, delicious peanut butter, not a looping picture you can send to make friends and family laugh," said Rebecca Scheidler, Vice President, Marketing of Jif. "So spread the word like Jif on bread—Jif is peanut butter, GIFs are animations!"

"At GIPHY, we know there's only one Jif and it's peanut butter. If you're looking for all the GIFs, there's only one GIPHY," said Alex Chung, founder and CEO of GIPHY. "If you're a soft G, please visit Jif.com. If you're a hard G, thank you, we know you're right. Whether you like your Gs hard or soft, let's all share some fun and let peanut butter unite us in saying GIF and eating Jif."

While Jif and GIPHY stand in agreement, the fun is in the debate, which has been going on since the GIF came on the scene in 1987; even a former U.S. president weighed in.

Now, to help passionate fans on both sides of the fence share their opinions in the great #JifvsGif debate, GIPHY has created a suite of "Jif vs. GIF" .gif files at www.giphy.com/jif .

Click here to learn more about the "Jif" vs. "GIF" debate at Jif.com, and join the conversation on Twitter .

About The J. M. Smucker Company

Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray™ Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

About GIPHY

Founded in 2013, GIPHY Inc. is the world's first and largest GIF search engine where thousands of artists, brands, and content partners make today's expression a little more moving. GIPHY allows users to not only search for their favorite GIFs but post, embed, share, and more. In 2018, GIPHY launched its branded content platform, enabling marketers to reach audiences in a culturally relevant way. Since that time, GIPHY has helped major brands and agencies deliver contextual, shareable, short-form content that is frictionless, memorable, and fun. In addition, GIPHY's in-house creative agency — GIPHY Studios — works with brands, influencers, and celebrities to help tell their stories and create best-in-class live action, animated, and stop motion GIF content. GIPHY serves more than 10 billion pieces of content (GIFs, Stickers, etc.) per day, to a daily user reach of 700+ million. Visit GIPHY.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @GIPHY for more information.

SOURCE The J. M. Smucker Company

Related Links

http://www.jmsmucker.com

