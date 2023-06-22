Jiffy Lube® and Good Humor® Collaborate to 'Keep Summer Rolling' by Supporting Ice Cream Truck Drivers Around the Country

News provided by

Good Humor; Jiffy Lube

22 Jun, 2023, 09:03 ET

Jiffy Lube & Good Humor team up to offer complimentary, preventive maintenance to ice cream truck owners to help keep them on the road this summer

HOUSTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  With rising operating costs impacting the future of ice cream trucks, Jiffy Lube and Good Humor have teamed up to help lessen the burden and expenses local truck owners face. Through the 'Keep Summer Rolling' program, Jiffy Lube and Good Humor are working to ensure that the iconic symbol of the season, the neighborhood ice cream truck, stays on the road and in communities this summer season and beyond.

Continue Reading
Jiffy Lube and Good Humor Collaborate to 'Keep Summer Rolling'& by Supporting Ice Cream Truck Drivers Around the Country
Jiffy Lube and Good Humor Collaborate to 'Keep Summer Rolling'& by Supporting Ice Cream Truck Drivers Around the Country

Beginning today, any ice cream truck that meets the Jiffy Lube vehicle qualifications can apply for a complimentary maintenance voucher that can be used at participating Jiffy Lube locations while supplies last. To celebrate this collaboration, Jiffy Lube and Good Humor are hosting Ice Cream Socials at participating Jiffy Lubes around the country where customers will be able to enjoy complimentary Good Humor ice cream, giveaways and more throughout the summer season!

"Summer is a busy travel time for consumers, as well as ice cream truck drivers, so we're excited to work with Good Humor to keep ice cream trucks rolling throughout neighborhoods all summer long," said Anna Bellamy, Brand Team Lead for Jiffy Lube International, Inc. "By helping to keep ice cream trucks on the road, we hope to not only help to preserve this nostalgic element of summer, but also let consumers know that we can help keep their vehicle on the road, rolling all summer long too!"

For more than 100 years, Good Humor has filled neighborhoods with joy through the beloved ice cream truck and cart. This collaboration marks one of the first of many initiatives under Good Humor's Neighborhood Joy campaign and commitment to support ice cream truck drivers and cart operators all year long. Through 'Keep Summer Rolling', Good Humor is proud to work with Jiffy Lube to help ensure these small business vendors can keep their vehicles in good maintenance so they can serve their local communities.

"At Good Humor, we are committed to ensuring that ice cream vendors have the resources and opportunities to be successful and we are thrilled to team up with Jiffy Lube to lessen the burden that the cost of vehicle maintenance can cause," said Tracy Shepard-Rashkin, Senior Brand Manager. "Ice cream truck drivers have always been there to spread joy to us, and we are honored to have the chance to return the favor."

Ice cream truck owners can apply directly for their service voucher and consumers can access a summer discount on car care, as well as find their local Jiffy Lube x Good Humor Ice Cream Social by visiting JiffyLube.com/KeepSummerRolling.

Ice cream lovers, truck drivers and pushcart operators can learn more about Good Humor's efforts in supporting the ice cream vendor community on Good Humor's Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and the Neighborhood Joy Vendor Hub on GoodHumor.com.

Good Humor
More than 100 years ago, Good Humor® started a delicious revolution with the first ice cream on a stick and then the original ice cream truck in Youngstown, Ohio. Today, we're still bringing tasty frozen treats to hands and homes across America.

Jiffy Lube
Founded over 40 years ago, Jiffy Lube serves approximately 20 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, which offers oil changes, brakes, batteries, and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell USA, Inc. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

About Unilever North America 
Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. Worldwide, we have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, TRESemmé, and Vaseline. 

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. 

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world. 

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com
For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca  

Contact:
Isabelle Friend
[email protected]com

SOURCE Good Humor; Jiffy Lube

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.