Jiffy Lube® and Muscular Dystrophy Association Celebrate 10th Annual Fundraising Campaign to Support the Neuromuscular Community

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Jiffy Lube drives to do more in communities across the country, the brand is again teaming up with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) for its 10th annual fundraising campaign to support research and care to fund treatments and find cures for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. During the month of August, Jiffy Lube customers will be invited to make a donation of $3 or more to MDA at participating Jiffy Lube centers. In return, customers receive a Drive2DoMore savings book containing offers on Jiffy Lube services. All proceeds from the Drive2DoMore campaign support MDA's efforts to fund multi-disciplinary medical care teams and research at over 150 MDA Care Center's at the nation's top medical institutions. For participating Jiffy Lube locations or to make a donation, visit www.mda.org/jiffy-lube.

L to R: MDA family members Ethan LyBrand, MDA National Ambassador; Maddee Helaire, MDA Ambassador; Jordan Goodman MDA Ambassador, raise awareness about living with neuromuscular diseases and speak about what this campaign means to them.

MDA's 2021 National Spokesperson, Nyheim Hines, running back for the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, will continue his support of the organization and amplify the campaign to raise awareness and funds for MDA families. Hines has long been a supporter of MDA through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign. He has worn cleats that have included the names of his grandmother, mother and uncle, all of whom live or have lived with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), one of over 43 neuromuscular diseases MDA treats and seeks to cure. MDA and Hines will be sharing the campaign details with the #DRIVE2DOMORE hashtag via social media. Watch his video here.

"Watching my family members live with muscular dystrophy has opened my eyes to the critical need for awareness and funds for the neuromuscular disease community," said Hines. "I'm honored to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Jiffy Lube's efforts to fund breakthrough science and care and commend them for their decade-long dedication of driving to do more to support MDA's mission."

Since 2012, Jiffy Lube has raised more than $7 million for MDA, with hopes of reaching the $8 million milestone this year. The funds raised during the decade-long collaboration have helped lead to medical breakthroughs for people living with neuromuscular diseases.

"At Jiffy Lube, we understand the importance of mobility, and through the Drive2DoMore initiative, we are honored to work alongside MDA so those living with neuromuscular disease can participate more fully in their communities," said Sara Smith, Director of Marketing for Jiffy Lube International, Inc. "It's incredible to see the impact that our long-standing collaboration has had on driving life-changing research, and together with Jiffy Lube franchisees and customers, we are committed to do more for the MDA families in their communities."

"Funding from the Drive2DoMore campaign, in collaboration over the past decade with Jiffy Lube's leadership, franchisees, and customers nationwide, has been life-changing, leading in part to 12 new FDA-approved treatments in just the past six years alone. Our work on behalf of the neuromuscular community to ensure people have access to healthcare, education, employment, and travel, improves the quality of life for our families. We are so grateful to Jiffy Lube for their ongoing support of this work," said Donald S. Wood, Ph.D, President and CEO of MDA.

"MDA's support has allowed me to have access to the care I need to live my life. Thanks to partners like Jiffy Lube, there are more breakthroughs to come, if we all drive to do more together!" said Ethan LyBrand, MDA's National Ambassador.

"I'm so happy to be part of the Jiffy Lube campaign, because it is raising awareness about muscular dystrophy that I live with," said Maddee Helaire, MDA Ambassador. "It's important to me, that people understand we need to raise money so we can get care and new treatments to help us live our lives."

"I'm always happy to share my story living with muscular dystrophy so people understand what I'm going through, and how they can help MDA support the care I need," said Jordan Goodman, MDA Ambassador.

ABOUT JIFFY LUBE

Founded over 40 years ago, Jiffy Lube International, Inc. ("Jiffy Lube"), serves 20 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its new business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, offering oil change, brakes, batteries and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell Oil Company. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

ABOUT MDA

For decades, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. MDA Advocacy supports equal access for our community, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA's COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19. For more information, visit mda.org.

