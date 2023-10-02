Jiffy Lube Collaborates with Meals on Wheels America and Senior Nutrition Programs for National Drive to Do More Fundraising Event

News provided by

Jiffy Lube

02 Oct, 2023, 09:10 ET

Throughout October, participating Jiffy Lube service centers across the U.S. will raise funds to help combat senior hunger

HOUSTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jiffy Lube, an industry leader in vehicle maintenance for more than 40 years, announced the second annual fundraising event benefiting Meals on Wheels America and local senior nutrition programs. The Drive to Do More for Meals on Wheels campaign seeks to raise more than $1 million to help provide nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks for seniors, with 100% of the donations benefiting the local community.

Continue Reading
Meals on Wheels America
Meals on Wheels America

"Jiffy Lube is committed to service and has a long history of giving back to our local communities. We are grateful to have the opportunity to collaborate with Meals on Wheels America for the second annual Drive to Do More fundraising event," said Suzanne Clerkin, Chief Marketing Officer for Jiffy Lube International, Inc. "No one should have to go hungry or be alone during the holiday season, and we are honored to help do our part to give back this year."

The affiliation with Meals on Wheels extends the brand's commitment to vehicle maintenance by supporting fundraising efforts and volunteer recognitions that help keep the Meals on Wheels fleet on the road delivering meals to seniors in need. Jiffy Lube International, Inc. will jumpstart the donations with a corporate gift, with subsequent funds raised through customer donations during checkout at participating Jiffy Lube locations beginning October 2, 2023, through October 31, 2023.

"Millions of homebound seniors depend on Meals on Wheels to deliver nutritious meals and companionship throughout the year," said Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer of Meals on Wheels America. "Everyone has a part to play in addressing senior hunger and isolation. We are grateful that Jiffy Lube, a company that shares many of our brand values, is raising funds and awareness for Meals on Wheels during a season when customers are eager to support high impact causes and help their neighbors."

The Impact of Drive To Do More
With more than 2,000 service centers across the U.S., Jiffy Lube and its franchisees have raised millions of dollars to help make a difference in the lives of others.  With the launch of Drive to Do More, the brand extended its philanthropic efforts to provide support to volunteers who rely on their vehicles to give back in their communities. Additionally, Jiffy Lube franchisees are committed to numerous charitable causes in their local markets – ranging from education and health to youth development and food security. The national relationship expands both Meals on Wheels America and Jiffy Lube's reach and ability to transform lives, have a more meaningful impact, and create a community of strength, hope, and resilience.

About Jiffy Lube
Founded over 40 years ago, Jiffy Lube serves approximately 20 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, which offers oil changes, brakes, batteries, and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell USA, Inc.   Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

About Meals on Wheels America
Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a dedicated volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

Media Contact
Jennifer Friedmann
[email protected]
(832) 337-7987

SOURCE Jiffy Lube

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.