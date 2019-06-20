Jiffy Lube Franchisee Expands Footprint in Florida with New Service Centers

HOUSTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiffy Lube franchisee South Bay Lube recently expanded in Florida with the opening of two new service centers. Last month, the entity opened a new 4-bay Jiffy Lube Multicare store in St. Cloud, situated southeast of Orlando. Located at 860 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, the new store reflects the brand's expanded business model, which offers brakes, tires and engine diagnostics in addition to the Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Change.

Additionally, the entity acquired a 4-bay store in Largo, the fourth largest city in the Tampa Bay area. While the new location at 9420 Ulmerton Road is currently open and operating under Jiffy Lube Multicare, renovations will continue to take place in the coming weeks.

"I'm excited about our growth over the past several years. We are always looking for opportunities to grow our footprint to better serve consumers in the community," said Jason Thomas, co-owner of South Bay Lube.

South Bay Lube owners Jason Thomas and Leif Oskarsson have been Jiffy Lube franchisees for 25 years and currently own and operate 31 Jiffy Lube service centers throughout southwest, central and northeast Florida.

A leader in the automotive maintenance industry, Jiffy Lube is committed to growth, further providing consumers with fast, convenient service. If you are interested in becoming a Jiffy Lube franchisee or are interested in selling your automotive maintenance business, please call 832-337-9029. For more information about Jiffy Lube, visit www.jiffylube.com.

About Jiffy Lube

Founded 40 years ago, Jiffy Lube International, Inc. ("Jiffy Lube"), serves 20 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its new business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, offering oil change, brakes, batteries and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell Oil Company. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

