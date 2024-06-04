JIFFY LUBE NAMES BRONCO LUBE FRANCHISEE OF THE YEAR

The South Carolina-Based Franchise Owns and Operates 15 Service Centers Across the State

HOUSTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiffy Lube International, Inc. recently honored Bronco Lube as the 2023 Franchisee of the Year. This prestigious recognition is awarded to the Franchisee who exemplifies excellence in all aspects of their business and stands out as a pillar of their local communities. Owned by Chad and Silvia Weisbeck, Bronco Lube is an integral part of the Jiffy Lube network with its focus on training, customer service and continued optimization.

"Bronco Lube is the embodiment of the brand's commitment to customers and we couldn't be prouder to celebrate the entity as our Franchisee of the Year," said Luke Byerly, President of Jiffy Lube International, Inc. "Chad and Silvia are valued members of the Jiffy Lube network and we applaud the hard work and dedication they pour into each of their 15 Jiffy Lube service centers. They welcome other Franchisees into their markets, pilot new programs for the betterment of the entire Jiffy Lube system, and invest time and energy into building strong service center teams."

Bronco Lube joined the Jiffy Lube network in 2002 and received its first Franchisee of the Year award in 2014. Ten years and just as many new stores later, the Franchise is receiving its third recognition for their continued growth and commitment to operational excellence. Contributing to their top marks in customer service, Bronco Lube places a premium on in-store training with two Master Technician Trainers, Customer Service Advisor classes, a Jiffy Lube Multicare apprentice program and a Management Development Program.

"This recognition would not be possible without the employees at each of our stores who always go above and beyond for our customers," added Chad Weisbeck, owner and operator of Bronco Lube, LLC. "My wife Silvia and I are proud to represent the Jiffy Lube brand and we look forward to continued success for our stores as we continue to serve customers in our communities."

In addition to their customer-focused work, Bronco Lube participates in a number of Jiffy Lube Association of Franchisee committees and plays an active role in developing new programs and process changes that benefit Jiffy Lube Franchisees across the country.

About Jiffy Lube

Founded 45 years ago, Jiffy Lube serves approximately 19 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, which offers oil changes, brakes, batteries, and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell USA, Inc. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

