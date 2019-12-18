Jiffy Lube Provides Fast, Convenient Automotive Maintenance Services to Residents of Florence with Opening of Second Service Center

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiffy Lube, a leading automotive maintenance provider, continues its expansion in Alabama with the acquisition of a service center that previously operated as Mobil 1 Express Lube. The six-bay location will continue to offer a wide range of automotive services including brakes, tires and engine diagnostics.

Additionally, the location offers the Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change, comprehensive preventive maintenance to check, change, inspect and fill essential systems and components of the vehicle. Technicians also vacuum the interior of the vehicle as well as clean exterior windows. With every Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change, consumers receive complimentary fluid top off service on vital fluids including motor oil, transmission, power steering, differential/transfer case and washer fluid.

Located at 897 Cox Creek Parkway, the new Jiffy Lube service center is owned and operated by Premium Velocity Auto LLC.

"We are excited to expand in Alabama, further serving the residents of Florence by providing fast, convenient quality automotive services," said Kevin Lyng, President of Premium Velocity Auto LLC. "This new service center complements our eight locations in Alabama and Mississippi."

Jiffy Lube is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are not necessary.

Jiffy Lube franchisee Premium Velocity Auto LLC also owns and operates the Jiffy Lube service center located at 2548 Florence Blvd. in Florence as well as the Jiffy Lube service center located at 710 East Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals.

For more information about Jiffy Lube, visit www.jiffylube.com.

About Jiffy Lube

Founded 40 years ago, Jiffy Lube International, Inc. ("Jiffy Lube"), serves 20 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its new business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, offering oil change, brakes, batteries and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell Oil Company. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

