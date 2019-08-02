Jiffy Lube® Teams Up with MDA for Annual MUSCLE UP! Campaign to Transform the Lives of Kids and Adults with Neuromuscular Diseases

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiffy Lube and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) are teaming up for the eighth annual MUSCLE UP!℠ campaign. The campaign raises funds to help send kids ages 8 to 17 living with neuromuscular diseases to MDA Summer Camp at no cost to their families and also to support family services and research.

Jiffy Lube Muscle Up! Campaign Raises Funds for MDA’s superhero campers. (PRNewsfoto/Muscular Dystrophy Association)

Throughout the month of August, Jiffy Lube customers are invited to make a donation of $3 or more to MDA at participating locations. In return, customers receive a MUSCLE UP! savings book containing offers totaling more than $100 from Jiffy Lube and other national retailers, including Men's Wearhouse, Fuddruckers®, and Office Depot®.

"Jiffy Lube and its franchisees are committed to giving back to the communities in which we live and operate," says Sara Smith, Director of Marketing for Jiffy Lube International, Inc. "We take pride in our long-standing relationship with MDA. The MUSCLE UP! campaign enables us to come together with our valued customers to support those living with muscle disease."

Since launching MUSCLE UP! in 2012, the campaign has raised more than $6.5 million in support of MDA Summer Camp, research, and family services, all making a difference as MDA continues to be a leader in the neuromuscular disease community.

"We are very proud of our partnership with Jiffy Lube as it makes it possible for MDA to continue our work to transform the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases," says MDA President and CEO Lynn O'Connor Vos. "The impact of this funding is clear when you see kids learning vital life skills, gaining independence and confidence, and making life-long friendships at an MDA Summer Camp especially for their needs. We are thankful for the unwavering support of everyone at Jiffy Lube including the franchisees, service center employees, and customers."

For more information, visit www.jiffylube.com and www.mda.org/jiffy-lube.

About Jiffy Lube

Founded 40 years ago, Jiffy Lube International, Inc. ("Jiffy Lube"), serves 20 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its new business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, offering oil change, brakes, batteries and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell Oil Company. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

About MDA

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is committed to transforming the lives of people affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to approved, life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. We support the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. For more information visit mda.org.

