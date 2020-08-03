Jiffy Lube® Teams Up with Muscular Dystrophy Association for 9th Annual MUSCLE UP! Campaign to Fund Research and Care for Neuromuscular Community

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiffy Lube and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) are teaming up for the ninth annual MUSCLE UP!℠ campaign. Throughout the month of August, Jiffy Lube customers are invited to make a donation of $3 or more to MDA at participating locations. In return, customers receive a MUSCLE UP! savings book containing discounts on services at Jiffy Lube. Proceeds from the campaign support MDA's efforts to fund medical care, support research and front-line medical care teams at over 150 MDA Care Center's at the nation's top medical institutions.

Families across the United States are supported by the Jiffy Lube® and Muscular Dystrophy Association’s 9th Annual MUSCLE UP! Campaign to fund research and care for the neuromuscular community, including Creed!

"Now, more than ever, Jiffy Lube and its franchisees are committed to supporting our communities," said Sara Smith, Director of Marketing for Jiffy Lube International, Inc. "Through our partnership with MDA, we are focused on giving those with muscular dystrophy the freedom to move forward. Joining forces with our customers through MUSCLE UP! allows us to keep the momentum going."

Each year, MDA provides care, research, and advocacy for over 250,000 people in the United States living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular disease. Since launching MUSCLE UP! in 2012, the campaign has raised nearly $7 million. These critical funds have led in part to the development of nine new treatments in just the past five years, making an impact in support of families living with neuromuscular diseases.

"We are deeply grateful for the continued partnership by the leadership, employees and customers of Jiffy Lube," said MDA President and CEO Lynn O'Connor Vos. "The impact of this support is felt by our families in every community Jiffy Lube serves, and by our researchers, multi-disciplinary medical teams and the children and adults currently receiving life-saving support for neuromuscular diseases."

For participating Jiffy Lube locations or to make a donation visit www.mda.org/jiffy-lube.

Founded over 40 years ago, Jiffy Lube International, Inc. ("Jiffy Lube"), serves 20 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its new business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, offering oil change, brakes, batteries and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell Oil Company. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best in class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. Each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events, including virtual summer camp, and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA's COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19. For more information, visit mda.org.

