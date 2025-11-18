Jiga Secures $12M Series A to Eliminate Hardware Sourcing Bottleneck Threatening AI Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiga , the AI-driven sourcing platform used by NASA, Siemens, as well as hundreds of companies across aerospace, defense, and robotics today announced a $12 million Series A led by Aleph , with participation from Symbol which led the Seed round, and Y Combinator .

According to the team, a software engineer deploys an autonomous agent in 3 hours. The mechanical engineer down the hall waits 3 weeks for a quote on a custom robot chassis. This isn't an edge case; it's how hardware companies operate today. While software moves at AI speed, sourcing the physical parts needed to build breakthrough products is stuck in 2005. The result: AI development is constrained by hardware procurement cycles that can't keep pace.

The problem was never talent. It was tedious, unstructured coordination that couldn't be automated. - until Jiga.

Founded by Adar Hay (CEO), Yonatan Wolowelsky (CTO), and Assaf Geuz (COO), Jiga solved this by bringing the entire sourcing workflow into an AI-native manufacturing platform. Engineers upload drawings and specs, get matched to vetted manufacturers, and order parts directly through Jiga, which serves as the vendor of record. The platform's AI extracts requirements from drawings, pulls context from communications, detects risks before delays escalate, and structures all documentation into one transparent view with direct supplier communication channels. Humans control the decisions that matter, while Jiga automates the administrative burden and owns the outcomes using its manufacturing AI platform.

What once took weeks now takes hours—at a fraction of the cost.

As the U.S. works to reindustrialize, this speed gap has become a strategic bottleneck. Advanced manufacturing companies- whether building rockets, satellites, jets, or drones- outsource 80-90% of their custom parts. Hardware demand is exploding: the robotics market is forecast to grow from $90 billion in 2024 to $206 billion by 2030, according to GlobalData, while the space economy reached $570 billion with projections approaching $2 trillion by 2040, per the Space Foundation. Every AI company ultimately runs on atoms: servers, enclosures, cooling systems, precision components. Yet the supply chain behind them remains stuck in unstructured chaos—technical drawings buried in PDFs, specs scattered across emails, quotes in incompatible formats.

"Hardware can't keep pace if engineers chase quotes instead of design, and supply chain teams are buried in spreadsheets instead of strategy," said Adar Hay, co-founder and CEO. "We're eliminating the administrative burden so teams can move at AI-era speed. The capital will allow us to support the exponentially growing market demand."

Teams across aerospace, defense, and robotics—the sectors building physical AI—already rely on Jiga-native manufacturing platform. The platform now processes thousands of RFQs each month for the world's most demanding hardware organizations.

"Hardware moves only as fast as its supply chain," said Eden Shochat, Equal Partner at Aleph. "For decades, custom parts procurement couldn't be automated—buried in PDFs, emails, spreadsheets. Jiga is finally cracking it. What took three weeks now takes three hours. This is the hardware manufacturing pipeline rebuilt for software speeds."

Despite already being profitable, Jiga raised the Series A to meet surging demand from aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing companies that can no longer afford weeks-long procurement cycles. The capital will expand the platform's premium production capabilities, deepen AI-driven quality assurance for mission-critical parts, and scale enterprise infrastructure to support larger deployments across new manufacturing categories.

Jiga is an AI-native manufacturing platform where engineers source and buy custom mechanical parts from vetted suppliers at AI-era speed. The platform automates the administrative chaos of custom parts procurement: coordinating communication, finding the right suppliers, managing documentation, ensuring transparent pricing, and guaranteeing that parts arrive accurately and on time. This advanced capability enables teams to complete sourcing processes in hours instead of weeks, while maintaining full control and efficiency.

