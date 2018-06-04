Jigsaw Security's New Threat Mitigation Model for Cyber Security

The Jigsaw Security suite of products to include our FirstWatch sensor detects signature-based threats and non-signature-based threats using advanced analytics and crowd sharing of incident data as we have found IOC (Indicators of Compromise) to be stale and not very useful for actually providing protection. In addition to our FirstWatch sensor, our patented methodology known as the Jigsaw Threat Mitigation Model allows us to map our security services to standards such as NIST or the DHS CDM models without changing how we approach security issues.

For more information on how Jigsaw Security provides a standard and consistent method of disrupting threats you can visit our website at www.jigsaw-security.com to speak with an engineer.

