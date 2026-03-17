JigsawML Launches Control Plane for AI-Generated Code as Engineering Teams Lose Visibility into What AI Agents Build

World's First Architectural Intelligence Platform Auto-Generates Interactive Architecture Diagrams from Code, Tracking Every AI-Written Change in Real Time

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jigsawml today launched the world's first Architectural Intelligence Platform designed to solve a critical challenge in the AI coding era: engineering teams failing to keep pace with what AI generates. As AI-powered coding tools like GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and Claude Code generate code faster than humans can comprehend, JigsawML provides the control plane that automatically ingests codebases and creates interactive, comprehensive views of entire software systems.

JigsawML Control plane for AI-Generated Code Pracheer Gupta CEO and Co-founder of JigsawML

The platform addresses the visibility crisis created by AI-accelerated development. With developers now generating thousands of lines of code daily using AI assistance, traditional documentation and architecture diagrams become outdated the moment they are created. JigsawML solves this by automatically generating intelligent, interactive architecture diagrams that map dependencies and track how every code commit changes the system architecture in real time.

"AI coding agents are fundamentally changing how software gets built, but they have created a new problem," said Pracheer Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of JigsawML. "Developers commit AI-written code without fully understanding its implications, leading to architectural debt they cannot see, measure, or manage. Engineering leaders struggle to grasp what their teams are building. DevOps teams troubleshoot systems that evolve faster than documentation can keep up with. JigsawML is the control plane that makes AI-modified software comprehensible."

The platform implements Architectural Intelligence, a paradigm defined by Dinesh Chandrasekhar, Chief Analyst at Stratola, in his October 2025 research report. As Chandrasekhar describes, Architectural Intelligence establishes "a living, queryable model of enterprise architecture that connects all the fragmented pieces of visibility into a unified semantic layer," enabling organizations to understand systems at the speed AI generates them.

JigsawML brings this concept to life with three core capabilities:

Always-on visibility into every code commit and its architectural impact

Natural language querying of live architecture through AskAI

Automated documentation that stays current as code evolves

JigsawML connects directly to public and private code repositories, including GitHub and Bitbucket, and supports local installations for teams requiring secure code analysis and inference.

JigsawML is available now. Engineering teams can start a free trial at www.jigsawml.com.

About JigsawML

JigsawML is the world's first Architectural Intelligence Platform built for the AI coding era. By automatically ingesting codebases and cloud accounts to generate interactive architecture diagrams, JigsawML provides the control plane teams need to comprehend AI-generated code at machine speed. Founded by veterans from AWS, Pinecone, and leading enterprise technology companies, the 2024 CloudX Award winner for Cloud Management, JigsawML enables engineering teams to understand every change and its impact across their software architecture. The company is currently funded by betaworks, True Ventures, and Slack Fund. Learn more at www.jigsawml.com.

Media Contact: Pracheer Gupta | 872-216-7722 | [email protected]

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SOURCE JigsawML