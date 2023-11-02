JigSpace Announces Spark, A New Generative AI Tool to Help Further Democratize Augmented Reality

Users can now use CAD files to automatically generate interactive 3D product presentations optimized for augmented reality in just seconds

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today JigSpace , a 3D presentation platform that empowers people to easily communicate big ideas in augmented reality, announced Spark, a new tool that uses generative AI to create 3D product presentations optimized for augmented reality (AR) at the click of a button.

Making a visual presentation that is compelling and impactful takes time and can be challenging, especially if explaining the value of an advanced, complex product with sophisticated features. On a mission to democratize AR, JigSpace's new product Spark allows anyone, from a consumer to a frontline employee to the CEO, to more easily communicate and share knowledge in 3D and AR. With JigSpace, businesses are free to demonstrate their physical products from anywhere and at any time, regardless of the level of complexity. And now with Spark, the time to value is even shorter – users can reach markets, close deals and support customers with more speed and flexibility than ever before.

"This new feature is going to supercharge how we communicate and engage with one another," said Zac Duff, co-founder and CEO of JigSpace. "Historically, humans have experienced the world in 3D, but we must explain so much of it in 2D. So when anyone and everyone can create an engaging 3D experience in seconds, imagine how much more immersive and meaningful our education, business presentations and training will be. Democratizing this form of communication is another step toward taking spatial computing mainstream."

With Spark, users can upload a product's CAD file along with the corresponding URL of the product's website, and Spark's generative AI capabilities automatically generate a 3D product presentation—called a Jig—that details every aspect of the object. Users can customize it, add insights and highlight features, all using natural language. Then, they can bring it to life with AR. Users can see the product at real-world scale, understand it in its context, and get to that "aha moment" quicker. Using a smartphone, tablet or PC, what used to take hours can now be done in seconds.

Utilizing the latest in AI technology, Spark extracts key information and context from both the CAD file and the website to generate a novel Jig. Spark's generative AI models were developed based on a selection of over 300 thousand Jigs designed by the JigSpace team, combined with their insights over the last seven years of spatial storytelling. This tool will speed up the process of making Jigs, mitigating the "blank-canvas problem" and lowering the barrier to entry for anyone who has a CAD file and wants to quickly create something valuable with it.

Hundreds of millions of CAD files are lying dormant in corporate computers or can be found free online for anyone to use. Spark can bring new life to these highly underutilized assets. With JigSpace, company representatives can create and carry an entire product catalog in their pocket, and share them with the same richness and intuitiveness with which people experience the world. Customers like the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake, Medtronic, Automata and many others have used JigSpace to shorten sales cycles, enhance engagement in marketing campaigns, eliminate trade show transport costs and more. JigSpace makes the hard-to-explain, hard-to-forget by simplifying complex processes using immersive AR presentations. Now with Spark and the power of generative AI, users will get to value faster than ever before.

About JigSpace

JigSpace is a 3D presentation platform that empowers people to easily communicate big ideas in augmented reality. Any individual or team can create interactive, 3D presentations within minutes using JigSpace's simple, useful and delightful tools. Businesses ranging from industrial giants to niche manufacturers are bringing complex products to market faster with JigSpace by making them easier to access and understand. Having officially left beta in 2021, JigSpace has more than 5 million worldwide users and is the top-rated AR app on the App Store.

