Jiji Acquires Bikroy, Bangladesh's Leading Classifieds Platform, Marking Its First Expansion Beyond Africa

Africa's #1 marketplace applies its proven frontier-market playbook to South Asia, extending its strategic footprint to a 175-million-person economy

LAGOS, Nigeria, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiji, the leading classifieds and marketplace platform across Sub-Saharan Africa, announced its acquisition of Bikroy, the number one general classifieds platform in Bangladesh. The transaction marks Jiji's first expansion beyond Africa and its fourth major M&A milestone since 2014.

Anton Volianskyi, CEO Jiji

Bikroy will continue to operate under its existing brand with its full local team in place. Over time, the platform will integrate Jiji's proprietary technology, performance-based monetization architecture, and commercial playbook — the same system driving Jiji's leadership across nine Sub-Saharan African markets.

Over the past decade, Jiji has built a repeatable model for frontier-market e-commerce: enter with full ownership, establish category leadership through operational excellence, and grow sustainably without dependence on external financing. Bangladesh represents a natural fit. With a population of approximately 175 million, a young and rapidly urbanizing demographic, and digital commerce still in early stages, the market closely mirrors the environments where Jiji has repeatedly built dominant positions.

"Jiji is a story about how our experience building marketplaces scales into complex markets with the right structural fundamentals — where our playbook can create a category leader. We are confident in our ability to deliver long-term value in this market," said Anton Volianskyi, CEO of Jiji.

The acquisition was sourced from Saltside Technologies, the Swedish marketplace group with which Jiji previously transacted, including the 2022 acquisition of Tonaton in Ghana. Prior to closing, Jiji ran a deliberate market-entry test in Bangladesh through its own platform, validating local demand dynamics before committing — a pattern the company has executed consistently across its African markets.

"Jiji systematically consolidates complex markets — defined by high local context, limited infrastructure, and a need for patient, hands-on operators. The Bikroy acquisition shows how years of work in difficult markets converts into genuine global expertise," said Volodymyr Mnoholetnii, Co-founder and Board Chairman of Jiji.

Building the emerging-market commerce champion

Jiji's long-term ambition extends well beyond classifieds. The company is building toward becoming the definitive e-commerce platform across frontier markets — at a scale comparable to what Mercado Libre has built in Latin America, but across Sub-Saharan Africa and, selectively, beyond.

Generating sufficient cash flow for acquisitions without external financing, Jiji continues to evaluate opportunities in markets that meet its disciplined criteria: strong population fundamentals, underdeveloped digital commerce infrastructure, and a meaningful window for a category-defining operator.

About Jiji

Jiji is the leading classifieds and marketplace platform across Sub-Saharan Africa, operating in nine markets including Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana. Founded in 2014 by Anton Volianskyi and Volodymyr Mnoholetnii , Jiji serves approaching 100 million annual users, with more than $70 billion in real-time listing value. The company has raised approximately $50 million since inception and reached profitability through organic execution. Its acquisition track record includes OLX Africa (2019), Cars45 (2021), Tonaton (2022), and Bikroy (2026).

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SOURCE Jiji