Jill and Eddie Vedder and friends raise more than $1.8 million for EB Research Partnership, to find a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Wednesday, November 18, EB Research Partnership (EBRP) co-founders Jill and Eddie Vedder presented Venture Into Cures, an inspiring virtual event featuring moving stories about individuals and families living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). United by a lineup of celebrity friends, the event raised over $1.8 million for EBRP, helping the organization move closer to finding a cure for EB and leading the way for other rare diseases.

More than 150,000 tuned in to watch special appearances by Judd Apatow, Bradley Cooper, Laura Dern, Billie Eilish, Chris Hemsworth, Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman, Gaten Matarazzo, Luis "King Kong" Ortiz, Adam Sandler, Jill Vedder, and Renée Zellweger, and inspiring musical performances by Jon Batiste, Alessia Cara, Andra Day, Glen Hansard, Adam Levine, Keb' Mo', Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real with Micah and Willie Nelson, and Eddie Vedder. The one hour virtual show was produced by Door Knocker Media and Seed Entertainment.

"Our goal was to inspire people and move them to take action. Venture Into Cures showcased the brilliant research being done to find a cure for EB and the courage and bravery of young people living with the disease. We're already far along on the roadmap to heal EB and the event helped maintain the momentum we need to cross the finish line," said Jill Vedder, EBRP co-founder.

Highlights from the show include:

The show can be viewed in its entirety at www.ebresearch.org

EB is a life-threatening genetic disorder that affects approximately 500,000 people worldwide. Called "Butterfly Children" because their skin is as fragile as the wings of a butterfly, children with EB face severe pain, open external and internal wounds, and a grueling daily bandaging process. There is currently no treatment or cure for EB, however EBRP's innovative Venture Philanthropy model is helping to fast-track not only a cure for EB, but therapies that could affect thousands of other rare diseases.

As the largest global organization supporting EB research, EBRP has funded 80 projects through their innovative model, directly impacting the clinical landscape. Through EBRP's work, clinical trials for EB have increased by 15 times, including four Phase III clinical trials, the final phase before the FDA considers approval for a new therapy.

"Our team is connecting the trailblazing advances in the lab directly to the bedsides of patients living with EB, at the speed of light. Curing EB is not an "if", it's a "when". Together, we will heal EB and in the process, pioneer an innovative model for all rare diseases," says Michael Hund, CEO of EBRP.

Watch the replay stream of Venture Into Cures at www.ventureintocures.org

Learn more about the life-changing work of EBRP at www.ebresearch.org

About EB Research Partnership

Founded in 2010 by a dedicated group of parents and Jill and Eddie Vedder, EB Research Partnership (EBRP) is the largest global nonprofit dedicated to funding research aimed at treating and ultimately curing Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a group of devastating and life-threatening skin disorders that affect children from birth.

Working around the clock with offices in the US and Australia, EBRP utilizes an innovative venture philanthropy business model. When making a grant to a research project, they retain the added upside of generating a recurring revenue stream if the therapy or product is commercially successful, then use the return on investment to fund additional EB research until a cure is found.

To learn more, visit www.ebresearch.org

Contact:

EB Research Partnership

Stephanie Ishoo, +1-646-844-0902, [email protected]

SOURCE EB Research Partnership

Related Links

https://www.ebresearch.org

