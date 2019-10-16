Jill Beene Appointed President of McCann Health Echo

"I'm excited to have Jill join us as the new President of McCann Health Echo," said Linda Szyper, Global COO, McCann Health. "Jill's demonstrated leadership, strategic prowess and trusted partnership with clients are exactly what we were looking for in McCann Health Echo's next leader. As a key member of McCann Health North America's Executive Leadership Team, she will play a pivotal role in the agency's growth."

Although she began her career in the consumer packaged goods space, she made the switch to healthcare almost 20 years ago. The depth of emotion and connection people have to their bodies, ailments and treatments were fascinating to her. Beene brings deep knowledge of insight development and a commitment to helping pharmaceutical brands benefit from strategy driven by customer insight.

"I'm thrilled to take on the leadership of McCann Health Echo at this critical time," said Ms. Beene. "My leadership philosophy is built on core values that drive me to inspire an environment steeped in creativity, critical thinking and storytelling at the deepest level. I look forward to bringing that to my work here at Echo."



Account planning remains Beene's first love. She has an innate curiosity, a genuine interest in people, and a strong desire to make the customer point of view heard. As a planner, Beene worked across most healthcare categories, including CNS, respiratory, CV, women's health, men's health, endocrinology, immunology, hematology, infectious disease and rare disease.

About McCann Health

