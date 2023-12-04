Jill Braff, General Manager of Mobile and Casual Games at Microsoft's Xbox, joins Kooply's Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kooply, a mobile gaming platform, announced today that Jill Braff, General Manager of Mobile and Casual Games at Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios, is joining its Board of Directors. With a career spanning 30 years in the gaming and media sectors, including previous positions at Nintendo, Sega of America, and GLU Mobile, Braff brings a wealth of experience and insights that align perfectly with Kooply's mission and product roadmap.

"I've always been drawn to companies with a clear vision and a tier-one team behind their products. Joining Kooply's board is an exciting opportunity, and I look forward to contributing to the company's ongoing success," Braff shared.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Jill to our board," stated Ido Yablonka, Kooply's co-founder and CEO. "Her vast experience and forward-thinking approach to gaming align perfectly with our vision. As a veteran of some of the most iconic gaming companies of all time, I'm certain Jill will have a unique impact on our voyage ahead."

About Kooply

Established in 2021 and backed by M12 - Microsoft's Venture Fund, Playtika, Samsung, and TPY Capital, Kooply - www.kooply.com - is developing a mobile game platform unlike anything seen before. It empowers everyone to create production-grade games while leveraging UGC and GenAI in a distinct approach. Kooply was recognized last month as a winner on the inaugural 2024 Game Changers list, one of the top emerging, innovative gaming and interactive technology companies.

