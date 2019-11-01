Jill Ellis, Winningest Coach in U.S. Soccer History, Speaks to Audiences about Her Obstacles and Triumphs

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jill Ellis, legendary head coach of the U.S. women's national soccer team and a Washington Speakers Bureau (WSB) exclusive speaker, is talking to audiences about her journey to becoming the winningest coach of all time, and what it means to lead people – whether it's on the field, at the office, or in the classroom.

Under her leadership, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team secured back-to-back World Cup wins. As the only woman to guide the United States to a World Cup title, Ellis raised the profile for women's soccer on the world stage. At the 2019 tournament, the USWNT made history with the most goals scored by a team in a World Cup match — men's or women's.

Coming off the team's meteoric success, Ellis was named The Best FIFA Women's Coach for 2019. She is the first American and first U.S. coach to win the award twice. In Oct. 2019, Ellis retired from the USWNT as the winningest coach in U.S. soccer history, with 106 wins.

In moderated conversation, Ellis shares her obstacles and triumphs on the path to victory and how to build and maintain relationships that will make people want to do their best. She details how to teach improvement and the motivational tools necessary to push people beyond their expectations.

