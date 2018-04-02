ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jill Gann Burlingame, Ph.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Psychology in recognition of her role as a Psychologist at Bay Area Behavioral Health.

Bay Area Behavioral Health is a nationally serving entity that specializes in providing Psychological services to children and adolescents. A full service clinic, the practice has been serving local residents for over twenty seven years. Offering a wide array of services to their clients, the practice specializes in Psychological and Psychiatric Evaluations, Children, Adolescents & Adults Counseling and Psychotherapy, Medication Management, Couples Counseling, Psychological Testing and Gender Issues.

A Certified Hypnotherapist amassing over twenty two years of experience in the field of Psychology, Dr. Burlingame is a renowned expert within the industry. Throughout her career, Dr. Burlingame has gained expertise within the areas of Holistic psychological services. Additionally, she has specialized in child and adolescent psychology, child and adult counseling, DBT, EMDR, hypnotherapy, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.

When asked her advice to newcomers in the field, Dr. Burlingame states the importance of being able to "put your ego in the trunk of your car, work as a team and say fire me if I am not the right fit for you as a psychologist." Dr. Burlingame attributes her success to people's ability to be, "receptive to my wide array of holistic psychological services including hypnotherapy and aromatherapy." She goes onto state that, "we live in a very fast-faced technological world that is partly responsible for behavioral/psychological problems."

Throughout the course of her education and training, Dr. Burlingame obtained her PhD in 1995 from the University of California. In her previous years, Dr. Burlingame attained her Master of Education Degree and Master of Business Administration Degree.

To further her professional development, Dr. Burlingame is an affiliate of several organizations including the American Society of Clinical Hypnosis.

When she is not working, Dr. Burlingame enjoys writing, painting and restoring homes. Additionally, in her spare time she loves enjoying the teachings of Milton Erickson.

Dr. Burlingame dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her father, Joseph P. Kostyk.

