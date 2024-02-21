JILL HINTON PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT OF GOLDOLLER MANAGEMENT SERVICES

GoldOller

21 Feb, 2024, 14:45 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoldOller Real Estate Investments  announced the promotion of Jill Hinton to the position of President. Hinton, a longstanding member of GoldOller's senior management team, has ascended through the ranks since joining the company, most recently serving as Vice President of Operations.

"Jill's exceptional leadership skills, profound understanding of our operational intricacies, and unwavering commitment to excellence and to the ethos and spirit of our team, have been instrumental in shaping the GoldOller we know today," stated Jake Hollinger, CEO of GoldOller. "In her new role as President, Jill will widen her view and reach, enhancing and integrating all our departments, services, and processes, while ensuring that we remain true to the unique culture and values that define us." Hollinger added.

"I am deeply passionate about the work we do and the incredible team I have the privilege to work alongside," remarked Hinton. As we continue to evolve as a company, my foremost objective is to ensure that every GoldOller employee and associate feels empowered, supported, and motivated to grow both personally and professionally. By prioritizing our team, GoldOller will continue to deliver an exceptional resident experience, resulting in continued outstanding financial performance. That's the GoldOller difference."

About GoldOller:

GoldOller, along with its affiliated companies, oversees a multifamily portfolio comprising over 40,000 apartment units across 28 states, establishing itself as one of the nation's leading multifamily management firms, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council. In addition to apartments, GoldOller is a fully integrated real estate investor, developer, and operator with mixed-use, commercial, office, industrial, and hospitality properties, offering comprehensive end-to-end asset and property management services. The company is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top workplaces. GoldOller maintains corporate offices in Delray Beach, Florida; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Suffern, New York, along with regional offices in Orlando, Atlanta, Columbus, and Washington D.C.

For more information about GoldOller Real Estate Investments and our leadership team, please visit www.goldoller.com.

Media Contact:
Maddie Grussendorf
Director of Marketing, Technology, and Innovation
GoldOller Real Estate Investments
[email protected]

