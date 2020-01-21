Jill Jacobs Baar Joins ETF Trends And ETF Database As Director Of Client Marketing & Data Insights

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ETF Trends and ETF Database (owned by ETF Flows, LLC) are pleased to announce that ETF industry expert, Jill Jacobs Baar, has joined the ETF Flows team as Director of Client Marketing & Data Insights. Jacobs Baar will be the lead marketer for the company's Advisor Data Insights program, helping ETF sponsors create digital educational journeys for financial advisors.

"I'm excited to partner with ETF sponsors to provide innovative digital experiences for financial advisors," Jacobs Baar said. "The way financial advisors and investors have evolved to consume content has changed dramatically in recent years. ETF Trends and ETF Database have grown into premier digital destinations providing investment content, ETF education and actionable ideas to help advisors in their portfolio construction strategies."

Jacobs Baar comes with 25 years of financial services experience, most recently as Director of Brand Activation with Invesco, where she held a variety of brand and marketing roles, including leading Invesco's ETF education initiative, PowerShares University, and managing ETF thought leadership and brand content campaigns. Prior to Invesco, Jill worked at Morningstar and significantly contributed to the company's advisor focused magazine, website and financial advisor conferences. Throughout her career, she has held several product management and development roles and has significant expertise in bringing innovative financial products and integrated marketing campaigns to market.



Tom Lydon, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF Flows, said Jill's knowledge of the ETF industry and industry relationships are extensive. "We're looking forward to Jill deepening our ability to deliver value to financial advisors, especially as the modern financial advisor accelerates their transition from analog to digital consumption," said Lydon.

ETF Flows is the parent company of ETF Trends (ETFtrends.com) and ETF Database (ETFdb.com), the preeminent digital platform for ETF news, research, tools, video, webcasts, native content channels and more. ETF Flows' brands have been trusted amongst advisors, institutional investors and individual investors for a combined 25 years and are uniquely positioned to aid the advisor community's adoption and usage of ETFs and the asset management community's transition from traditionally analog to digital forms of interacting with the advisor community.

