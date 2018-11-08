Jill Maze, Chief Privacy Officer at Babel Street, Has Earned CIPP/E Certification

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jill Maze, J.D., Chief Privacy Officer (CPO), Deputy General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Data Compliance at Babel Street , the world's most powerful data discovery and analysis software platform, has earned the ANSI-accredited Certified Information Privacy Professional/Europe (CIPP/E) credential through the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). Maze previously earned CIPP/US through IAPP.

Maze performs comprehensive reviews of Babel Street's new and existing business projects to ensure they mitigate privacy risks and are consistent with data security laws, regulations and policies. Her leadership is a critical component of brand management as well as customer protection. Prior to Babel Street, she spent her career in the federal government and specifically, seven years as an Assistant General Counsel in the U.S. Department of Justice, where she focused on security, privacy and compliance matters.

Privacy professionals are the arbiters of trust in today's data-driven global economy. They help organizations manage rapidly evolving privacy threats and mitigate the potential loss and misuse of information assets. The IAPP is the first organization to publicly establish standards in professional education and testing for privacy and data protection. IAPP privacy certification is internationally recognized as a reputable, independent program that professionals seek and employers demand.

The CIPP is the global standard in privacy certification. Developed and launched by the IAPP with leading subject matter experts, the CIPP is the world's first broad-based global privacy and data protection credentialing program. The CIPP/E is the first professional credential specific to European data protection professionals that is part of a comprehensive, principles-based framework and knowledge base in information privacy. The CIPP/E encompasses pan-European and national data protection laws, the European model for privacy enforcement, key privacy terminology and practical concepts concerning the protection of personal data and trans-border data flows.

"On Data Privacy Day, we are incredibly proud to announce that Jill has successfully earned CIPP/E, joining an exclusive group and ensuring that Babel Street differentiates itself with her comprehensive GDPR knowledge, perspective and understanding," said Jeffery Chapman, CEO of Babel Street. "Privacy and data compliance are critically important to our strategic global growth and Jill's certification signals the value we put on having a successful privacy program."

To learn more about Babel Street, please visit www.babelstreet.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/babel-street/ .

About Babel Street

Babel Street is a provider of advanced multilingual search and analytics software solutions. The company enables customers with the ability to identify, analyze and report on critical information pertaining to their organization. Through Babel Street's world-class technology, users access and analyze millions of multilingual and geo-enabled data points emanating from public sources in more than 200 languages at near real time. By delivering this wealth of information in a single pane of glass, Babel Street helps organizations coordinate research across teams and identify patterns and risks earlier, while also reducing the time and number of tools needed to create actionable insights. The company currently serves many of the world's leading brands in financial services, transportation, entertainment, sports, higher education, hospitality and government.

Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in London, Canberra and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com .

About the IAPP

The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) is the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource. Founded in 2000, the IAPP is a not-for-profit organization that helps define, support and improve the privacy profession globally. More information about the IAPP is available at www.iapp.org.

