Jill Turnbull Launches Plant-Based, Sustainable Hair Care, Skincare & Makeup

BALTIMORE, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Day, Jill Turnbull Beauty is launching a new brand of sustainable, "blue beauty" haircare, skincare and makeup to help combat the beauty industry's strain on our oceans. Consciously sourced from packaging to formulation, Jill Turnbull Beauty delivers the highest quality products while minimizing their impact on the earth.

"Being raised in eco-conscious Australia, my mission has always been simple: to create clean, quality self-care that nourishes your hair, skin, and body naturally. Intertwining beauty and simplicity, these multi-tasking products are effective while also minimizing the effect on the planet," says Jill. "After more than 45 years in the beauty industry, I began to realize that many of the products labeled as sustainable were not–and that the industry has a tremendously negative impact on our oceans and our earth. The line I've developed is not only better for earth, but for the people who use it as well."

The small batch clean beauty essentials in Jill Turnbull Beauty contain pure, sustainable ingredients and no harmful additives.

Inspired by Jill's varied experience in hair and beauty, including with performers and models, the products are highly effective and stand up to demanding conditions.

Designed as a minimalist product line, each product is a multi-tasker and they can be combined for new uses.

Reef-safe ingredients with full ingredient transparency, 100% product biodegradability, cruelty-free and endorsed by The Humane Society of the United States. Each purchase funds a direct contribution to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

. Each purchase funds a direct contribution to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation. Packaging is designed to reduce waste, including "sqround" bottles that creates less waste and ships more efficiently, no outer cardboard boxes or airless pumps. All packaging is made with BPA-free, recyclable and reusable materials.

Jill Turnbull Beauty's full line of haircare, skincare and makeup products are available as of Earth Day 2021 for wholesale and to purchase at www.JillTurnbull.com or on Amazon. Collection highlights include:

Jill Turnbull Haircare : A streamlined set of five products that are multi-purpose and provide the full spectrum of haircare. Inspired by Australia's water crisis, the Jill Turnbull Beauty haircare collection is made from ingredients that are non-toxic and 100% derived from plants or non-toxic synthetic sources, making for a faster rinse time to minimize water waste.

Jill Turnbull No Sweat Foundation: Inspired by Jill's experience doing hair and makeup for professional ballet dancers, the No Sweat Foundation delivers a sheer, creamy, flawless second skin, long-wear formula for maximum coverage that's smudge and transfer resistant, even in the harshest conditions. Made with high-performance pigments, the full-coverage foundation covers skin conditions including birthmarks, scars, hyperpigmentation and vitiligo, along with body art such as tattoos. The No Sweat Foundation is easily customizable with Magic Drops to change opacity and coverage to fit your specific skin needs. Sealed with No Colour Powder, it allows for a full makeup routine with fewer products.

For more information on Jill Turnbull Beauty, visit: www.JillTurnbull.com.

