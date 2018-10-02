Jill Wagner And Mark Deklin Star In 'Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa,' A New, Original Movie Premiering November 18, On Hallmark Channel

Jill Wagner ("Pearl in Paradise," "Teen Wolf"), Mark Deklin ("Designated Survivor"), Holly Robinson Peete ("Meet the Peetes," "Hanging with Mr. Cooper"), Barbara Niven ("Chesapeake Shores"), Andrew Francis ("Chesapeake Shores"), Rukiya Bernard ("One Winter Weekend") and Ashley Williams ("The Jim Gaffigan Show") star in the heartwarming story of romance and family set against the backdrop of the idyllic town of Evergreen. "Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa" is the second movie installment of holiday stories based on the collection of fine art by Hallmark Cards' master artist and illustrator, Geoff Greenleaf.

On her way to visit her hometown of Evergreen, Lisa (Wagner) meets Kevin (Deklin), when his car is stalled on the side of the road. Though his car quickly – and perhaps miraculously – restarts, the pair soon after crosses paths again in Evergreen. Reconnected by Evergreen restaurant owner Carol (Niven), Lisa and Kevin work together to restore a general store they used to visit as children. Sparks fly between them and they quickly find themselves contemplating permanent moves to Evergreen. Evergreen's Christmas magic, which brought town veterinarian Allie (Williams) love the year before, not only inspires love for Lisa and Kevin, but also connects the kindhearted Michelle (Peete) with a single dad visiting his son for the holidays. While romance blossoms for the two couples, the town comes together to try to grant a Christmas wish written in a letter to Santa years ago.

