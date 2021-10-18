Jill Zarin Home Presents: A Luxury, Versatile and Affordable Furniture Line

Since her days as the marketing manager of the legendary Zarin Fabrics Warehouse and Home Furnishing company, Jill understands the lifestyle brand of today should be stylish, personal, affordable and practical. The company motto is: ' solution based, affordable luxury' and since the company boasts total sales to date at $100 million, those savvy sentiments are paying dividends. Launched in 2017, the Jill Zarin Rugs line is widely available in heavy weight retailers such as Macy's, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, Wayfair, Home Depot and many more, generating over $10 million in sales in 2020 alone. Ever resourceful, the Jill & Ally brand is a sister company born out of the Pandemic call for face coverings. It's a fun, youthful accessory brand, owned by Jill and her daughter Ally Shapiro, making masks, candles and lounge wear.

For 2021 Jill Zarin Home is proud to announce a partnership with family-owned business Home Source, to produce an exclusive DIY ready furniture line designed to maximize dwelling space without sacrificing style. The entire 18-piece collection features sideboards and credenzas, bar cabinets and bookshelves with spacious compartments to display dinnerware, books, small appliances and alcohol. The collection is inspired by modern tastes, infused with trending neutral colors and sleek clean lines, with pieces that fit comfortably into any home. Complementing lounge areas, dining rooms, reading nooks and entertainment spaces. Their size and multi-functionality makes them an ideal solution for first apartments, college kids, first time home buyers and those in smaller space living situations.

Retail prices range from $219-$399, positioning the Jill Zarin Home brand in a unique lane within the home décor marketplace. Jill's shrewd eye for quality, her intimate knowledge of the retail world and her finger on the pulse of the hottest trends has allowed her to make her brand a recognizable staple among celebrities and influencers. The Jill Zarin Home mission is to translate the luxury choices of the rich and famous into utilitarian, cost-effective, quality merchandise direct to the everyday consumer.

The line will be sold on Jill's website: https://jillzarin.com and will be available from her retail partners.

We're presenting the new Jill Zarin Home furniture line collection to the professional media community.

SOURCE Jill Zarin Home

Related Links

https://jillzarin.com

