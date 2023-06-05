Jill Zarin, Star of The Real Housewives of NY, Launches Jill Zarin Beauty - A Luxurious Skincare Line Featuring Essential Products for Radiant Skin

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jill Zarin, entrepreneur and star of the hit reality TV series The Real Housewives of New York, is proud to announce the launch of her latest venture, Jill Zarin Beauty. Building on her successful line of upscale furniture and rugs, Zarin is now expanding her brand into the world of skincare, focusing on high-quality, essential products for maintaining healthy, glowing skin.

Jill Zarin Beauty offers two must-have products for daily skincare routines: the UV Defense Day Cream and the Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser. Both products are formulated with innovative ingredients to provide an exceptional experience for users seeking effective, luxurious skincare solutions.

The UV Defense Day Cream is a lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer packed with peptides and amino acids, designed to support the skin's natural collagen production and protect against harmful UV rays. This powerful formula offers optimal hydration and sun protection, ensuring a healthy, youthful complexion.

New You Magazine, a leading beauty and wellness industry authority, recognized Jill Zarin Beauty's commitment to innovation and excellence by bestowing the Best Newbie award upon the brand's revolutionary UV Defense Day Cream. This prestigious recognition highlights the outstanding quality and effectiveness of the product.

The Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser is a nourishing, restorative facial wash that gently removes dirt and impurities while providing hydration. Infused with natural exfoliants and antioxidants, this cleanser promotes a brighter, smoother skin texture without causing irritation.

"I am thrilled to introduce Jill Zarin Beauty to my fans and skincare enthusiasts around the world," said Jill Zarin. "My passion for beauty and self-care has inspired me to create a line of products that are not only effective but also luxurious, bringing the best of both worlds to your daily skincare routine."

Jill Zarin Beauty's UV Defense Day Cream and Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser are available for purchase exclusively through the Jill Zarin Beauty website at jillzarinbeauty.com and on Amazon. For more information and to stay updated on the latest news and promotions, follow the JZB Newsletter that can be found on the website.

About Jill Zarin: Jill Zarin is a successful entrepreneur and television personality, best known for her appearance on Bravo's hit reality show, The Real Housewives of New York. Since her time on the show, Jill has expanded her brand into various industries, including furniture, rugs, and now skincare. Jill Zarin Beauty is the latest addition to her growing list of accomplishments, offering high-quality, luxurious skincare products designed to help users achieve radiant, healthy skin.

Contact:

Jill Zarin Beauty

[email protected]

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12967842

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Jill Zarin Beauty