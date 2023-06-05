Jill Zarin, Star of The Real Housewives of NY, Launches Jill Zarin Beauty - A Luxurious Skincare Line Featuring Essential Products for Radiant Skin

News provided by

Jill Zarin Beauty

05 Jun, 2023, 16:22 ET

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jill Zarin, entrepreneur and star of the hit reality TV series The Real Housewives of New York, is proud to announce the launch of her latest venture, Jill Zarin Beauty. Building on her successful line of upscale furniture and rugs, Zarin is now expanding her brand into the world of skincare, focusing on high-quality, essential products for maintaining healthy, glowing skin.

Jill Zarin Beauty offers two must-have products for daily skincare routines: the UV Defense Day Cream and the Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser. Both products are formulated with innovative ingredients to provide an exceptional experience for users seeking effective, luxurious skincare solutions.

The UV Defense Day Cream is a lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer packed with peptides and amino acids, designed to support the skin's natural collagen production and protect against harmful UV rays. This powerful formula offers optimal hydration and sun protection, ensuring a healthy, youthful complexion.

New You Magazine, a leading beauty and wellness industry authority, recognized Jill Zarin Beauty's commitment to innovation and excellence by bestowing the Best Newbie award upon the brand's revolutionary UV Defense Day Cream. This prestigious recognition highlights the outstanding quality and effectiveness of the product.

The Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser is a nourishing, restorative facial wash that gently removes dirt and impurities while providing hydration. Infused with natural exfoliants and antioxidants, this cleanser promotes a brighter, smoother skin texture without causing irritation.

"I am thrilled to introduce Jill Zarin Beauty to my fans and skincare enthusiasts around the world," said Jill Zarin. "My passion for beauty and self-care has inspired me to create a line of products that are not only effective but also luxurious, bringing the best of both worlds to your daily skincare routine."

Jill Zarin Beauty's UV Defense Day Cream and Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser are available for purchase exclusively through the Jill Zarin Beauty website at jillzarinbeauty.com and on Amazon. For more information and to stay updated on the latest news and promotions, follow the JZB Newsletter that can be found on the website.

About Jill Zarin: Jill Zarin is a successful entrepreneur and television personality, best known for her appearance on Bravo's hit reality show, The Real Housewives of New York. Since her time on the show, Jill has expanded her brand into various industries, including furniture, rugs, and now skincare. Jill Zarin Beauty is the latest addition to her growing list of accomplishments, offering high-quality, luxurious skincare products designed to help users achieve radiant, healthy skin.

Contact:
Jill Zarin Beauty
[email protected]

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12967842

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Jill Zarin Beauty

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.