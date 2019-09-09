BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jillian E. Marville, DPM is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Podiatrist at Morris Heights Health Center.

Dr. Marville diagnoses and treats patients at the Morris Heights Health Center, known as "the caring place" by the Bronx community. They provide excellent patient care at a discounted, or free, price. A non-profit organization, it is a Federally Qualified Health Center, Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA)-Deemed, a Level III Patient Centered Medical Home, and the first federally funded public health center credited by the Joint Commission in New York City.

Renowned for serving people who are underserved and underprivileged, Dr. Marville's services are well-respected by the Bronx community. With over thirty-four years of podiatrist experience, her expertise is expansive and unrivaled.

In recognition of academic achievements, Dr. Marville received a Bachelor of Science from Long Island University in Brooklyn. In 1986, she earned a Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine at the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, the first podiatric medical school in the United States. Following this, the American Board of Podiatry awarded her board certification.

She remains at the forefront of podiatry by remaining up to date as a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association.

