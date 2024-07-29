Jillian Michaels Breaks New Ground with Dynamic Video Format of "Keeping It Real" with Club Random Studios

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jillian Michaels, America's ultimate motivator and wellness authority known for transforming lives, is taking her immensely popular audio show, "Keeping It Real with Jillian Michaels," to the next level with an exciting new video format. Produced in collaboration with the rapidly expanding Club Random Studios network, founded by Bill Maher and executive producers Chris Case and Chuck LaBella, this evolution promises to offer a deeper and more immersive experience for her loyal audience.

In this new format, Jillian dives into the crucial topics that shape our understanding of ourselves and the world. Featuring an impressive guest lineup featuring industry trailblazers who have revolutionized their fields. From genetic engineering to gender in sports to the future of robot doctors, Jillian remains a fearless truth seeker in a world overflowing with misinformation. Each episode presents in-depth interviews with experts, thought-provoking debates, and real-world case studies, encouraging viewers to challenge their beliefs and expand their horizons.

"We are thrilled to welcome my friend Jillian Michaels and her awesome show, Keeping It Real, into the Club Random Studios network," says Maher. "Jill shares both a healthy curiosity and skepticism about issues both body and mind that affect us all, plus she is the host whose guns I am most jealous of."

"Keeping It Real" isn't just a show—it's a movement, inviting viewers to explore the frontiers of our ever-changing world and join the conversation about what lies ahead.

"I am excited to bring 'Keeping It Real' to a visual format," said Jillian Michaels. "This evolution allows us to delve deeper into the important conversations and present them in a more engaging and accessible way. We aim to inspire, educate, and challenge our viewers, helping them grow and navigate the complexities of our modern world."

Jillian Michaels is celebrated for her candid honesty, passion, and vast expertise in health, fitness, and nutrition, solidifying her status as America's leading authority on motivation and wellness for the past two decades. With "Keeping It Real with Jillian Michaels," she continues to deliver invaluable insights, inspiring life stories, and actionable advice from leading thinkers, innovators, and change-makers across various fields.

"Keeping It Real with Jillian Michaels" will be available on major platforms, including YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeart Radio, with new episodes releasing every Monday.

