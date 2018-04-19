Jillian Stewart Generously Donates Time and Funds to List of Prominent Good Causes

JENSEN BEACH, Fla., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Having traveled extensively through her work, Stewart has seen first hand the dedication and achievements of organizations such as United Way of America, Planned Parenthood, and Sanford Health Foundation's Children's Miracle Network. Donating both time and funds to these causes, as well as to the likes of Safe Harbor and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Stewart's generous nature is clearly apparent.

Jillian Stewart, Jillian Stewart Jensen Beach, Jillian Stewart Florida

The Children's Miracle Network is particularly close to Stewart's heart, having encountered the organization's work while based at South Dakota's Sanford Aberdeen Health. Stewart also shares a similar affinity for Planned Parenthood's charitable efforts, as one of the country's leading providers of affordable, high-quality health care, having worked in family medicine and as an OB-GYN.

Charitable services offered by Planned Parenthood include general health care, birth control, women's services, pregnancy testing, patient education, and sexual health testing and treatment, in addition to LGBT and men's health services.

Another of Stewart's charities, and one which was first established over 125 years ago, United Way aims to improve lives by utilizing the caring powers of communities across the globe to advance what it calls "the common good." The organization believes that every person has a stake in what befalls their fellow man. "We all benefit when a child succeeds in school, when someone finds a job which will help them provide for their family, or when more people can access quality, affordable health care," says the charity.

Through its work in the U.S., United Way creates solutions to community problems, making them safer, healthier, and more prosperous. The organization can do this only with the support of volunteers and patrons such as Stewart.

Now based in Florida, Stewart has recently offered her assistance to the local Treasure Coast Food Bank. Founded 30 years ago, Treasure Coast Food Bank is the area's largest hunger-relief organization. It's also the only food bank serving Indian River, Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee. Volunteers such as Stewart help to provide food and assistance for up to 100,000 individuals each week, with a total of 8 million meals distributed annually.

Treasure Coast Food Bank provides for over 300 pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, and low-income day-care centers. It does so while simultaneously operating various mobile services in the area, staffed mainly on a voluntary basis by individuals such as Stewart. The food bank's vision is to provide nutrition in order to improve the wellness and quality of health of those who are struggling with food insecurity.

Volunteers like Stewart handle all manner of tasks, from inspecting and sorting donated items, to assembling emergency food boxes for families, seniors, veterans, school pantries, pet pantries, and more.

A board-certified OB-GYN and a member of the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Jillian Stewart is also involved with South Dakota's Aberdeen Catholic Foundation, another cause close to her heart. The foundation provides support to the Aberdeen Catholic School System, Sacred Heart Parish, St. Mary's Parish, and other charitable organizations in the area.

To find out more about Jillian Stewart, you can read more here.

Media Contact:

Web Presence, LLC

Eric Blankenship

786-332-6554

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jillian-stewart-generously-donates-time-and-funds-to-list-of-prominent-good-causes-300633248.html

SOURCE Jillian Stewart