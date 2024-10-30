Jilly Bing Introduces Riley: The First Doll to Authentically Celebrate Mixed Asian Heritage and Bringing Diversity to Toy Aisles

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jilly Bing, the company known for The Jilly Doll and toys celebrating Asian-American heritage, expands its collection with today's launch of the Riley Doll, a new character designed to represent mixed Asian and Caucasian backgrounds.

According to the NY Times analysis of the 2020 Census, over 3.5 million Americans identify as mixed-race Asian. The Riley Doll gives a growing number of children a face to match theirs—she's a mirror for millions of children who don't fit into one category and don't want to have to choose between their diverse heritage.

The Riley Doll joins the company's flagship doll Jilly, which launched in Summer of 2023, and became so popular that she is now sold at Macy's and Toysrus.com. Riley reflects the spirit of today's diverse generation. As the daughter of an Asian father and Caucasian mother, Riley is confident, loves outdoor adventures, and enjoys snacks from her favorite Asian grocery store. She proudly chooses a non-traditional topping—sprinkles on her Asian shaved ice—saying, "My mix, my way," inspiring kids everywhere to celebrate their unique tastes and embrace individuality.

"As the number of Americans identifying as mixed-race Asian grows, The Riley Doll offers children a reflection of their experiences, showing they can be 100% Asian, 100% Caucasian, and 100% themselves," says Jilly Bing founder, Elenor Mak. "The Riley Doll was created in response to strong consumer demand, as a mixed Asian doll was the top request from the Jilly Bing community. For so many of us, growing up meant feeling pressured to choose one side of our heritage. The Riley Doll is here to show kids they don't have to choose—they can celebrate every part of who they are."

The Riley Doll furthers Jilly Bing's mission to create lovable Asian American characters that reflect the diversity of today's community—in appearance, backgrounds, interests, and personalities. From adventurous to being bold, these characters resonate across a wide range of experiences. Jilly Bing aims to broaden cultural understanding in a fun, lighthearted way, engaging children of Asian heritage and beyond.

About Jilly Bing

Founded by Asian American mother Elenor Mak, Jilly Bing was inspired by her search for a doll that truly reflected her daughter's heritage, free of clichés and stereotypes. This vision brought The Jilly Doll to life as the first in a collection celebrating the richness of Asian American culture. Jilly Bing's mission is to bring authentic representation to playtime, honoring the diversity of Asian American identities, traditions, and features.



