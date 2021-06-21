Jim Allison: Breakthrough Receives The Award For Scientific Merit At The 2021 SCINEMA International Science Film Festival

SCINEMA is a celebration of the power of the moving image to tell stories about the world, how it works, and our place in it. The 2021 judges note, "Amazing work weaving personal motivations of researchers and pharmaceutical professionals as well as the immense effort that goes into clinical trials," and a compelling "personal narrative to drive story."

"We're excited that SCINEMA has chosen Breakthrough to win the 2021 Award for Scientific Merit" said Director Bill Haney. He adds, "making this film about Dr. Allison's journey has been a true privilege and getting to share it with people around the world is an incredible honor." Haney is particularly excited to note that Breakthrough will reach thousands of young people as a part of SCINEMA's community program that allows schools and community groups to host their own screenings during Australia's National Science Week in August 2021."

Haney anticipates this film will continue to encourage viewers across the globe to recognize the importance of science in solving our world's most pressing problems. He has also launched an education initiative to reach over 2,000 of classrooms with Dr. Allison's story and to inspire tomorrow's breakthrough heroes.

To stream the film and learn more, visit www.breakthroughdoc.com

About Jim Allison: Breakthrough

Praised for its heartfelt and accessible storytelling of one warm-hearted scientist's quest to find a cure for cancer, Jim Allison: Breakthrough presents a new kind of hero —Dr. Jim Allison, who waged a decades-long struggle to bring a novel cancer treatment to patients worldwide. The film paints a richly entertaining portrait of Allison, a native of south Texas and an avid blues harmonica player, whose creativity and boundless curiosity about the human immune system set him on a trail-blazing path to change the face of cancer treatment. Free screening licenses of Breakthrough are also available for classroom educators through their education initiative.

About SCINEMA International Science Film Festival

Established in 2000, SCINEMA is the largest science film festival in the southern hemisphere showcasing the best in science cinema from around the world. SCINEMA is a celebration of the power of the moving image to inspire the young, satisfy the curious, explain the baffling and ask the impossible. SCINEMA is presented by The Royal Institution of Australia.

About Bill Haney (Director/Producer)

Bill is a filmmaker, inventor and entrepreneur. As a writer, director and producer of both narrative and documentary films, he has won The Gabriel Prize, a Silver Hugo, and IDA's Pare Lorentz Award. Additional awards include a Marine Conservation Award, Genesis Award and awards from Amnesty International and Earthwatch. Bill's portfolio as a filmmaker includes award-winning documentaries on socially important subjects such as coal mining (The Last Mountain, 2011) and worker exploitation (The Price of Sugar, 2007) and his work as writer/producer on Tim Disney's civil rights drama, American Violet. He is the co-founder and CEO of Dragonfly Therapeutics, a biotech company developing NK-cell based therapies to cure cancer, and the co-founder and CEO of Skyhawk Therapeutics, a biotech developing small molecules to correct RNA splicing disease ranging from neurological conditions to major cancers.

About Uncommon Productions

Founded in 2000 by Tim Disney and Bill Haney, Uncommon Productions produces documentary and feature films that inspire, enlighten, and engage.

