Jim Bartel Named Chief Executive Officer of Vantage MedTech

LENEXA, Kan. and MOONACHIE, N.J., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage MedTech ("Vantage"), a leading provider of comprehensive design and manufacturing services for medical technology innovations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Bartel as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Bartel brings over 25 years of leadership experience within medical device and contract manufacturing organizations, including roles leading marketing, business development, and sales teams. With a passion for services and manufacturing, Mr. Bartel has a deep understanding of product development and building high-performing teams that share common values to accelerate growth.

He most recently served as CEO and Board Member of Waltek, Inc., a private equity-owned casting and machining company serving the medical industry, and President of Spectralytics, Inc., a medical device contract manufacturing organization, in addition to being COO and Board Member of Precision ADM, a 3D metal contract manufacturing company. He also spent four years at Stratasys, the leading 3D printing company, as VP and General Manager of their rapid prototyping business unit. Mr. Bartel holds a B.A., dual majors, in Economics and Management from Hartwick College and an M.B.A., focused on Business, Management, and Marketing, from the University of St. Thomas, Opus College of Business.

Upon his appointment as CEO, Mr. Bartel commented, "Vantage has been on an exciting growth journey, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve as CEO. We have a talented team of 150+ medical device engineers with decades of industry expertise. Their dedication to partnering with medical device innovators from concept to realization is what makes Vantage stand apart and is key to our long term success."

Vantage is backed by Boston-based private equity firm Ampersand Capital Partners ("Ampersand"). Trevor Wahlbrink, Partner at Ampersand added "We are thrilled to have Jim join the Vantage team given his exceptional leadership qualities and deep understanding of contract services companies serving the medical device industry. His experience, commitment to quality, and teamwork mentality will prove invaluable to Vantage's growth strategy."

About Vantage MedTech

Vantage MedTech provides comprehensive design and manufacturing services, supporting the advancement of medical technologies from concept through to product realization. Partnering with the world's most innovative MedTech start-ups and large medical device companies, we offer feasibility support, product development and prototyping, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and after-market services to support every phase of the product life cycle. Our clients can leverage our proprietary Advantage Platforms®, accelerating product development timelines. Our manufacturing approach is structured to serve the changing needs of our clients, supporting small-quantity clinical or First-in-Human builds and can scale to accommodate full launch quantities. Vantage MedTech has facilities in Moonachie, New Jersey and Lenexa, Kansas. Additional information is available at available at VantageMedTech.com and on LinkedIn.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit Ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

