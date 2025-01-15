JIM BEAM AND KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY TEAM UP TO LAUNCH "7 STAGES OF DEFEAT," A COLLABORATION TO TURN FOOTBALL HEARTBREAK INTO A REASON TO CELEBRATE

Inspired by the Seven-Year Aging Process of Jim Beam Black, This Limited-Edition Care Package Will Help Fans Accept Their Team's Season End

CLERMONT, Ky., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This football season, Jim Beam – the world's number one bourbon – is reminding fans that no matter the fumble, the missed catch, or the questionable referee call, there's always a reason to gather, laugh, and toast to next year's season.

Jim Beam Partners with Keegan-Michael Key Jim Beam '7 Stages of Defeat' Care Package Jim Beam Get 'Em Next Year Cocktail

In partnership with acclaimed actor, writer, producer and football enthusiast Keegan-Michael Key, Jim Beam introduces the "7 Stages of Defeat" care package – a lighthearted guide for the 98% of football fans who won't get the winning season they dreamed of. Inspired by Jim Beam Black's unique seven-year aging process, the kit was designed to remind fans that great things can come from time and patience—even if this season doesn't go your way.

While this time of year often spotlights the victorious few, Jim Beam saw a chance to support the many fans facing disappointment. Whether you're processing a season-ending loss or rallying with friends after a last-minute upset, the care package helps turn tough moments into reasons to gather, share a laugh, and enjoy a Jim Beam Black cocktail together. Because sometimes, it's the people—and the moments you share—that matter most.

"As fans, we've all been there – the ups and downs, the yelling at the refs on TV who clearly can't hear you, and the utter disbelief when the "winning field goal" hits the goalpost and doinks the wrong way…" said Keegan-Michael Key. "That's why I teamed up with Jim Beam to help football fans laugh their way through all of the stages of defeat; from denial to acceptance – and maybe even a little hope for next season. We've got you covered."

To keep the spirit alive, Jim Beam will give consumers a chance to win a care package on a first-come, first-served basis post key playoff moments. A limited quantity of packages will be available through a sweepstakes on jimbeam.com/7stages to fans 21+ on the following dates at 12pm ET / 9 am PT:

Monday, January 20

Monday, January 27

Monday, February 10

Jim Beam also teamed up with iconic cultural sportswear brand, Mitchell & Ness to create 100 custom limited-edition jerseys that will be gifted to talent, influencers, and media to further amplify the program.

"Football season is about bringing people together even when your team doesn't come out on top," said Regan E. Clarke, vice president, U.S. Brands - American Whiskey. "With a little bourbon, some good laughs, and great company, even the toughest losses become easier to handle. At Jim Beam, we believe people are good for you – no matter the score."

Fans can also follow @jimbeamofficial on Instagram as Keegan-Michael Key hilariously brings the 7 stages of defeat to life through comedic skits that capture relatable rants to bittersweet acceptance. Key reminds audiences that loving a team – win or lose – is always worth raising a glass to.

Jim Beam will roll out a comprehensive, integrated media campaign spanning TV, streaming, digital, social media and eCommerce to help reach and engage passionate fans nationwide.

Visit Jimbeam.com to learn more about the "7 Stages of Defeat" care package and join the celebration of football, bourbon, and the connections that bring us all together.

About Jim Beam®: Jim Beam is the world's best-selling bourbon, crafted by eight generations of family distillers since 1795. Fred Noe, Jim Beam's seventh-generation Master Distiller, and Freddie Noe, Jim Beam's eighth-generation Master Distiller, have stayed true to the family recipe that's been passed down through generations. The Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black®, Jim Beam Double Oak, Jim Beam Devil's Cut, Jim Beam Flavors, and Jim Beam Rye among other offerings. For more information, go to www.jimbeam.com, @jimbeamofficial on Instagram and @jimbeam on Twitter.

About Suntory Global Spirits: As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196™ (minus one-nine-six) and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com .

Press Contacts:

Amanda Haynes: [email protected]

Kirsten Schubert: [email protected]

SOURCE Jim Beam