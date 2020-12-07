Jim Beam® Bourbon Is Spreading Kentucky Cheer Through A One-Of-A-Kind, Distillery-Inspired "Beam Snow Globe" Experience

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the holidays will look very different for people hoping to gather safely with friends and family. That's why, during what's usually the most festive time at the Jim Beam® American Stillhouse, Jim Beam is bringing that Kentucky hospitality and holiday spirit to one lucky fan's home. Its one-of-a-kind "Beam Snow Globe" experience will allow a small group of friends and family to enjoy holiday cocktails in a physically distanced setting.

The recipient1 of the pop-up experience will be treated to a unique snow-globe setup for a night in their front yard, backyard or driveway that includes:

Three individual enlarged "snow globe" domes (with seating for one to two people in each), adorned with elements inspired by the iconic American Stillhouse in Clermont, Ky.

A physically distant, licensed bartender to craft classic bourbon cocktails (guests must provide their own bottle of Jim Beam ® – limit two cocktails per guest).

– limit two cocktails per guest). High-quality speaker systems, allowing you to safely communicate with friends and family and enjoy bluegrass-inspired holiday tunes.

Glassware, bar tools, mixers, seating and heaters (as needed).2

On Dec. 10, sometime after 12 p.m. EST, one "Beam Snow Globe" experience will be made available for bourbon fans 21+ on the Jim Beam e-Store (jimbeam.com/en/snow-globe-experience) for $17.95, representing the year the Beam family first distilled bourbon. It will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The lucky recipient will be sent an email with proof of purchase, followed by an email from a Jim Beam representative in order to schedule the day and time of the experience (available Dec. 17 – 22, subject to local conditions and protocols).

"Here at Jim Beam, we're all about bringing people together safely and responsibly over a glass of bourbon," said Fred Noe, Jim Beam's seventh-generation master distiller. "While we wish we could welcome folks to the Jim Beam American Stillhouse for the holidays this year, instead we're bringing the spirit of Kentucky to a few bourbon lovers with this unique 'Beam Snow Globe' experience and some bourbon cocktails."

Legally aged Jim Beam fans who are unable to snag the unique experience on Dec. 10 will have the chance to purchase a holiday-inspired bourbon cocktail kit for $5 on the Jim Beam e-Store. The kit will be comprised of ingredients for classic cocktails and even some winter swag to help stay warm during physically distant, outdoor happy hours with loved ones.

Those interested in learning more about the "Beam Snow Globe" experience should follow Jim Beam on Twitter (@jimbeam) and Instagram (@jimbeamofficial) or visit jimbeam.com.

1 Recipient and guests must sign a waiver agreeing to safety restrictions regarding physical distancing, mask wearing, sanitation and responsible alcohol consumption. Jim Beam reserves the right to offer a refund or reschedule the experience for a later date depending on local, state and federal regulations or protocols and CDC public health guidance.

2 Recipients who purchase the "Beam Snow Globe" experience are required to provide their own bottle of Jim Beam® Bourbon for the personal bartender.

