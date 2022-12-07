JIM BEAM® RELEASES "KENTUCKY HUG" HOLIDAY PAJAMAS THAT ALLOW YOU TO SEND A HUG TO FAMILY AND FRIENDS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

The limited-edition pajama sets feature a built-in "hug simulator" and can be gifted to loved ones near or far

CLERMONT, Ky., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Beam knows that the holidays are best spent with loved ones close and a glass of bourbon in hand. But there's no shortage of hurdles preventing us from gathering in person with our inner circle this year (costly gas prices, endless travel woes, the list goes on!). Jim Beam is swooping in as the hero of the holidays by bringing to life the "Kentucky Hug" – literally.

Jim Beam Kentucky Hug

A "Kentucky Hug" is a well-known term among bourbon lovers and Jim Beam fans alike, and this holiday season, the brand is turning the phrase into a reality with a limited-edition holiday pajama set equipped with a built-in "hug simulator" so you can send a cozy hug to anyone you're missing this season.

The unisex PJs feature a red flannel holiday-inspired design and are sold in a range of sizes from small to 2XL. The "hug simulation" is created by applying weighted pressure on specific points around your neck, shoulders and back to replicate the feeling of an in-person hug. The perfect gift for anyone you can't squeeze in real life!

"Gathering together, celebrating family traditions and spending quality time with those you love – especially during the holidays – is at the core of the Jim Beam brand," said Sarah Cordova, Jim Beam Senior Brand Manager, North America Marketing. "We want to foster that spirit of connection despite the barriers we might face this time of year. Whether it's your best friend from college or a long distance relative, we hope you share the gift of a Kentucky Hug."

Starting December 7th, bourbon fans can visit www.JimBeamKentuckyHug.com to purchase the Jim Beam Kentucky Hug Pajamas and cross off all their holiday shopping in the click of a button. The pajama sets will be sold for $24.99 while supplies last.

About Jim Beam® Bourbon

Jim Beam is the world's best-selling bourbon, crafted by seven generations of family distillers since 1795. Fred Noe, Jim Beam's 7th Generation Master Distiller, has stayed true to the family recipe that's been passed down through generations. The Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black, Jim Beam Double Oak, Jim Beam Devil's Cut and Jim Beam Rye among other offerings.

